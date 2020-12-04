Nad Sylvan releases video for brand new single You've Got To Find A Way

Swedish prog star and Steve Hackett vocalist Nad Sylvan has released a video for his brand new single You've Got To Find A Way, which the singer describes as "a pandemic love song sending some hope and love out into this pandemic-ridden world to warm our hearts all over the globe." You can watch the video in full below.

"A pandemic love song; sprung from strumming my guitar for about a year, always returning to this tune," says Sylvan. "During this time, I had met that someone while being on the road right when the pandemic hit and I abruptly had to go home. I usually don't write on guitar, which makes this song all the more special to me."

Sylvan is currently working on his upcoming fourth album by converting the poems of WB Yeats into music. The new album, entitled Spiritus Mundi, is due for release in early April 2021. You’ve Got To Find A Way will be a bonus track on the new album and functions as some kind of link between the trilogy and the new work. It’s a standalone track, not related to Yeats”s poems, but it very much showcases the new musical direction Nad has chosen to take.