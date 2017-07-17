Mr Big defy gravity in new video

Mr Big have released a video for their song Defying Gravity.

It’s the title track from the band’s upcoming ninth studio album, which is set to arrive on July 21 via Frontiers Music.

The band previously shared a video for Everybody Needs A Little Trouble and issued a stream of 1992.

The follow-up to 2014’s …The Stories We Could Tell sees vocalist Eric Martin, guitarist Paul Gilbert, bassist Billy Sheehan and drummer Pat Torpey work once again with producer Kevin Elson.

Torpey was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2014, and, as a result, he was unable to perform on all album tracks. Touring drummer Matt Starr stepped in for the remaining songs on the album, with both drummers appearing in the new video.

Defying Gravity was recorded in just six days at Ocean Studios in Burbank, California – with Sheehan previously reporting that the quick-fire pace of the sessions gives the album an edge.

He said: “I like recording with a sense of urgency. Put a mic in front of us, roll tape, and that should sound like what you’re hearing from us live.

“When you can create that kind of pressure in the studio in a short amount of time, it makes for better songs – and better performances.”

Mr Big will head back out on the road in August for shows across Brazil. They’ll then return to Europe throughout October and November in support of Defying Gravity.

Find full details below.

Mr Big Defying Gravity tracklist

Open Your Eyes Defying Gravity Everybody Needs A Little Trouble Damn I’m In Love Again Mean To Me Nothing Bad (Bout Feeling Good) Forever And Back She’s All Coming Back To Me Now 1992 Nothing At All Be Kind

Aug 17: Manaus Porao Do Alemao, Brazil

Aug 19: Sao Paulo Tom Brasil, Brazil

Aug 20: Belo Horizonte Music Hall, Brazil

Aug 22: Porto Alegre Opiniao, Brazil

Oct 26: Hamburg Markthale, Germany

Oct 27: Eindhoven Effenaar, Netherlands

Oct 29: Colgne Live Music Hall, Germany

Oct 31: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

Nov 01: Gothenburg Tradgarn, Sweden

Nov 03: Drammen Union Scene, Norway

Nov 04: Elsingnore Kulturvaerftet, Denmark

Nov 07: Pratteln Z7 Konzerfabrik, Switzerland

Nov 09: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Nov 10: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Nov 12: Milan Live Club, Italy

Nov 14: Munich Backstage, Germany

Nov 16: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Nov 17: Newcastle Northumbria Institute, UK

Nov 19: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Nov 21: Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 22: Glasgow ABC, UK

Nov 23: Wolverhampton Wulfrun, UK

