Mr Big defy gravity in new video

Mr Big have released a video for their song Defying Gravity.
It’s the title track from the band’s upcoming ninth studio album, which is set to arrive on July 21 via Frontiers Music.
The band previously shared a video for Everybody Needs A Little Trouble and issued a stream of 1992.
The follow-up to 2014’s …The Stories We Could Tell sees vocalist Eric Martin, guitarist Paul Gilbert, bassist Billy Sheehan and drummer Pat Torpey work once again with producer Kevin Elson.
Torpey was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2014, and, as a result, he was unable to perform on all album tracks. Touring drummer Matt Starr stepped in for the remaining songs on the album, with both drummers appearing in the new video.
Defying Gravity was recorded in just six days at Ocean Studios in Burbank, California – with Sheehan previously reporting that the quick-fire pace of the sessions gives the album an edge.
He said: “I like recording with a sense of urgency. Put a mic in front of us, roll tape, and that should sound like what you’re hearing from us live.
“When you can create that kind of pressure in the studio in a short amount of time, it makes for better songs – and better performances.”
Mr Big will head back out on the road in August for shows across Brazil. They’ll then return to Europe throughout October and November in support of Defying Gravity.
Find full details below.
- Chris Cornell, Gregg Allman and 1987 feature in the new Classic Rock, out now
- The TeamRock+ Singles Club
- Classic Rock Magazine's 50 Best Albums of 2017 so far
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Mr Big Defying Gravity tracklist
- Open Your Eyes
- Defying Gravity
- Everybody Needs A Little Trouble
- Damn I’m In Love Again
- Mean To Me
- Nothing Bad (Bout Feeling Good)
- Forever And Back
- She’s All Coming Back To Me Now
- 1992
- Nothing At All
- Be Kind
Mr Big 2017 tour dates
Aug 17: Manaus Porao Do Alemao, Brazil
Aug 19: Sao Paulo Tom Brasil, Brazil
Aug 20: Belo Horizonte Music Hall, Brazil
Aug 22: Porto Alegre Opiniao, Brazil
Oct 26: Hamburg Markthale, Germany
Oct 27: Eindhoven Effenaar, Netherlands
Oct 29: Colgne Live Music Hall, Germany
Oct 31: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden
Nov 01: Gothenburg Tradgarn, Sweden
Nov 03: Drammen Union Scene, Norway
Nov 04: Elsingnore Kulturvaerftet, Denmark
Nov 07: Pratteln Z7 Konzerfabrik, Switzerland
Nov 09: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Nov 10: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Nov 12: Milan Live Club, Italy
Nov 14: Munich Backstage, Germany
Nov 16: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Nov 17: Newcastle Northumbria Institute, UK
Nov 19: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK
Nov 21: Manchester Academy, UK
Nov 22: Glasgow ABC, UK
Nov 23: Wolverhampton Wulfrun, UK
Mr Big's Torpey feared life was over