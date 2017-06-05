Watch Mr Big video for Everybody Needs A Little Trouble

Mr Big have released a video for their new track Everybody Needs A Little Trouble.

It’s taken from the band’s upcoming album Defying Gravity which will be out on July 7 via Frontiers Music.

The follow-up to 2014’s …The Stories We Could Tell sees vocalist Eric Martin, guitarist Paul Gilbert, bassist Billy Sheehan and drummer Pat Torpey work once again with producer Kevin Elson.

He was behind the desk for Mr Big’s 1989 self-titled debut, 1991’s Lean Into It and 1993’s Bump Ahead.

Gilbert, who wrote much of the material on the new album says: “It’s inspiring to work with Mr Big. I know that any ideas I bring into the studio have to go through our long-established band filter, which means the songs all have to rock, have melody, and put a grin on the faces of all of my bandmates to make the final cut.”

Defying Gravity was recorded in just six days at Ocean Studios in Burbank, California – and Sheehan says the quick-fire pace of the sessions gives the album an edge.

He says: “I like recording with a sense of urgency. Put a mic in front of us, roll tape, and that should sound like what you’re hearing from us live. When you can create that kind of pressure in the studio in a short amount of time, it makes for better songs – and better performances.”

Torpey was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2014, and, as a result, he was unable to perform on all album tracks. Touring drummer Matt Starr stepped in for the remaining songs on the album, with both drummers appearing in the new video.

Mr Big are currently on tour across the US. Find a full list of their remaining 2017 tour dates below.

Mr Big Defying Gravity tracklist

Open Your Eyes Defying Gravity Everybody Needs A Little Trouble Damn I’m In Love Again Mean To Me Nothing Bad (Bout Feeling Good) Forever And Back She’s All Coming Back To Me Now 1992 Nothing At All Be Kind

Jun 06: Warrendale Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, PA

Jun 07: Newton The Newton Theatre, NJ

Jun 09: Uncasville The Wolf Den, CT

Jun 10: New York B.B. King Blues Club & Grill, NY

Jun 12: Nashville The Basement East, TN

Jun 14: Lexington Manchester Music Hall, KY

Jun 16: Dallas Gas Monkey Live!, TX

Jun 17: Houston Scout Var, TX

Jun 23: Agoura Hills Canyon Club, CA

Jun 24: Pasadena The Rose, CA

Aug 17: Manaus Porao Do Alemao, Brazil

Aug 19: Sao Paulo Tom Brasil, Brazil

Aug 20: Belo Horizonte Music Hall, Brazil

Aug 22: Porto Alegre Opiniao, Brazil

Listen to new Mr Big track 1992