Mr Big's Torpey has Parkinson's

Mr Big drummer Pat Torpey has revealed he's suffering from Parkinson's disease – and it's forced him to cut back his role in the band.

He’ll be replaced for most of their upcoming tour dates by a sticksman yet to be named, although the band hope he’ll make some select appearances when he’s able.

Co-founder Torpey, 60, says: “I’ve been dealing with Parkinson’s symptoms for the past couple of years, but I only recently received a confirmed diagnosis as symptoms worsened.

“I intend to fight the disease with the same intensity and tenacity that I drum and live my live by. I’ll continue recording and performing to the best of my ability.”

A statement adds: “Mr Big intend to announced a drummer in the near future who’ll handle most duties on their fall tour. The expect Pat to jump on the drums on suitable live songs, as well as participating in the group’s acoustic set.”

Torpey began playing drums at the age of seven and has worked with David Lee Roth, The Knack, Impellitteri and others during his career.

Mr Big play a show at London’s Koko on October 17 as part of a European tour in support of eighth album The Stories We Could Tell, due in September via Frontiers Records.