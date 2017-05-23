Listen to new Mr Big track 1992

Mr Big have released a stream of their new track titled 1992.

It features on the band’s upcoming album Defying Gravity which will be out on July 7 via Frontiers Music.

The follow-up to 2014’s …The Stories We Could Tell sees vocalist Eric Martin, guitarist Paul Gilbert, bassist Billy Sheehan and drummer Pat Torpey work once again with producer Kevin Elson.

He was behind the desk for Mr Big’s 1989 self-titled debut, 1991’s Lean Into It and 1993’s Bump Ahead.

Gilbert said: “It was great to get back in the studio with our original producer. Kevin Elson recorded all of our original classic albums from the 80s and 90s, and we immediately felt that magic chemistry with him on this new record.

“We basically played live in the studio. Over the years we’ve all had a chance to experiment with every recording technique possible, but it’s still always the best just to play together as a band.

He added: “Most of my guitar solos were tracked live with the band. I’ve worked hard on my improvisation in the last few years and it really paid off on this record, both melodically and on the face-melting stuff.”

Torpey was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2014, and, as a result, he was unable to perform on all album tracks. Touring drummer Matt Starr stepped in for the remaining songs on the album, which was recorded in just six days.

Mr Big will head out on the road at the end of May for a run of shows across the US. They’ll then head to Brazil for four further shows in August.

Gilbert adds: “2017 is filling up quickly with tour dates all around the world. I can’t wait to play the new songs – and of course favourites from the old days like Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy, Just Take My Heart, Green Tinted Sixties Mind, Wild World and To Be With You.”

Find Mr Big’s tour dates below.

May 31: Milwaukee Potawatomi Bingo Casino, WI

Jun 02: St Charles Arcada Theatre, IL

Jun 03: Westland The Token Lounge

Jun 06: Warrendale Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, PA

Jun 07: Newton The Newton Theatre, NJ

Jun 09: Uncasville The Wolf Den, CT

Jun 10: New York B.B. King Blues Club & Grill, NY

Jun 12: Nashville The Basement East, TN

Jun 14: Lexington Manchester Music Hall, KY

Jun 16: Dallas Gas Monkey Live!, TX

Jun 17: Houston Scout Var, TX

Jun 23: Agoura Hills Canyon Club, CA

Jun 24: Pasadena The Rose, CA

Aug 17: Manaus Porao Do Alemao, Brazil

Aug 19: Sao Paulo Tom Brasil, Brazil

Aug 20: Belo Horizonte Music Hall, Brazil

Aug 22: Porto Alegre Opiniao, Brazil

