“You simply can’t point to anybody and say they’re better than this guy”: Hear John Petrucci add lightning to new Steve Morse Band song Triangulation

Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci is heard adding trademark lightning to the latest Steve Morse Band song Triangulation via a new video.

It’s the title track from Flying Colors, Kansas and Deep Purple guitarist Morse’s new record, which follows 2009’s Out Standing In Their Field.

“You simply can’t point to anybody and say they’re better than this guy,” Morse says of his old friend Petrucci. “Perfect execution, solo ideas, sounds, everything.”

He adds: “The title Triangulation comes from the concept of aviators, navigators and sailors looking at two points to pinpoint their exact location. The concept can be used for a lot of life's problems.

“On the album cover the humanoid figure is trying to break through a wall, trying to understand the position and methods two other beings have used to get free.” He adds: “We’re a trio band, even though we’ll be touring with a fourth musician, so triangulation was an appropriate title since triangles always have three sides.”

Steve Morse Band - Triangulation (Official Music Video) feat. John Petrucci - YouTube Watch On

The Steve Morse Band features old colleague Dave LaRue on bass with Van Romaine on drums. Eric Johnson also guests on the track TexUS, as does Morse’s son Kevin on Taken By An Angel – a tribute to Morse’s late wife Janine.

“Having purely instrumental guests for the first time in decades feels new to me,” he explains. “Eric and I met back in the 70s while touring. He was the most immaculate guitarist I’d ever heard, and we remained friends.”

Returning to Petrucci, Morse says: “John reached the pinnacle I’d always reached for but never got to; he’s absolutely amazing.” He continues: “The piece my son contributed to was intensely personal for both of us. I love the thought, tone, playing and commitment he put into his performance."

Triangulation is on sale now via Music Theories Recordings.