Lonely Robot launch glitchy Everglow lyric video

Lonely Robot have launched a video for their new track Everglow.

It features on the John Mitchell project’s upcoming album The Big Dream, which will launch on April 28 via InsideOut Music.

Mitchell says: “Everglow is the first song I wrote for The Big Dream – and here is my ace pop video for it. It features what I call an anti-chorus – if you need to vindicate yourself on a public platform you’re looking in the wrong place.”

Mitchell provides vocals and plays all instruments on the album, with the exception of drums, which are handled by Craig Blundell. Former Touchstone singer Kim Seviour guests on bonus track Why Do We Stay?

The Big Dream will be released on special edition digipak featuring three bonus tracks, gatefold 2LP, CD and on digital platforms. It’s now available for pre-order.

Lonely Robot currently have a handful of live dates planned for 2017. Joining Mitchell and Blundell are bassist Steve Vantsis and keyboardist Liam Holmes.

Lonely Robot The Big Dream tracklist

Prologue (Deep Sleep) Awakenings Sigma In Floral Green Everglow False Lights Symbolic The Divine Art Of Being The Big Dream Hello World Goodbye Epilogue (Sea Beams) In Floral Green (Acoustic Version) Bonus The Divine Art Of Being (Acoustic Version) Bonus Why Do We Stay? (feat. Kim Seviour) Bonus

Apr 27: Reading Sub 89, UK

Apr 28: Leicester Marillion Convention, UK

May 27: Leamington Spa Trinity Live, UK

Lonely Robot Live In London