Touchstone confirm one-off London show

Touchstone have confirmed that they’ll play a special show at The Boston Music Room in London later this year.

The band have scheduled the date for June 30 and it will see them perform a selection of tracks from their as-yet-untitled fifth studio album which is due for release this autumn.

A statement reads: “The band are hard at work writing the follow-up album to Oceans Of Time. The June 10 show at Boston Music rooms will feature some brand new tracks from the forthcoming album also and as a special treat, the Wintercoast trilogy, Wintercoast, The City Sleeps and Oceans Of Time tracks, will be played back to back.”

Touchstone will be joined on the night by The Room, with tickets available now direct from the venue.

They’ll also appear at the previously announced Trinity II festival at the Leamington Assembly on May 27.

Last year, Touchstone brought in Polish singer Aggie Figurska to replace Kim Seviour.

