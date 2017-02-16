Lonely Robot announce new album The Big Dream

Lonely Robot have confirmed that their new album will be released later this year.

Titled The Big Dream, it’ll launch on April 28 via InsideOut Music and is the follow-up to the John Mitchell project’s 2015 debut Please Come Home.

Mitchell provides vocals and plays all instruments on the album, with the exception of drums, which are once again handled by Craig Blundell. Former Touchstone singer Kim Seviour guests on bonus track Why Do We Stay?

Mitchell says of the album: “The Astronaut wakes up from a cryogenic sleep but finds he’s no longer in space, and is instead in a woodland area surrounded by a group of strange people with animal heads!

“It’s a little surreal, a little Midsummer Night’s Dream to some extent. This is something of a solipsistic haze, for want of a better description.”

As for the concept behind the Lonely Robot project, Mitchell adds: “I have always envisaged the storyline of The Astronaut’s journey evolving over the course of three albums. And I always knew where I wanted to go with the second album – taking The Astronaut away from space and into a strange and unfamiliar environment.

“Right now, I have no thoughts of what will happen for the third one – but I’d better start thinking about it now!”

He continues: “The key inspiration for Lonely Robot comes from my love of science fiction films, and the atmospheric soundtracks that often accompany them, such as Alan Silvestri’s compositions for Contact and Clint Mansell’s work for Moon.”

The Big Dream will be release on special edition digipak featuring three bonus tracks, gatefold 2LP, CD and on digital platforms.

Lonely Robot have currently have a handful of live dates planned for 2017. Joining Mitchell and Blundell are bassist Steve Vantsis and keyboardist Liam Holmes.

The Big Dream cover

Lonely Robot The Big Dream tracklist

Prologue (Deep Sleep) Awakenings Sigma In Floral Green Everglow False Lights Symbolic The Divine Art Of Being The Big Dream Hello World Goodbye Epilogue (Sea Beams) In Floral Green (Acoustic Version) Bonus The Divine Art Of Being (Acoustic Version) Bonus Why Do We Stay? (feat. Kim Seviour) Bonus

Mar 05: Boerderij Zoetermeer Progdreams VI, Netherlands

Apr 27: Reading Sub 89, UK

Apr 28: Leicester Marillion Convention, UK

May 27: Leamington Spa Trinity Live, UK

Lonely Robot premiere The Boy In The Radio