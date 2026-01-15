"We’re heading into oblivion...particularly here in America. Things are acceptable now that would’ve horrified people 20 years ago." One of the 21st century's best metal bands is back with a new album – listen to the ferocious new Lamb Of God single here

Lamb of God have announced details of their latest studio album, Into Oblivion, and have shared the record's title track as the first single.



The follow-up to 2022's Omens – produced by Josh Wilbur – will be released on March 13 through Century Media and Epic.



With the United States of America government appearing to completely spin off its moral axis in recent months, vocalist Randy Blythe is characteristically forthright as he reveals the meaning behind the album title and aggressive title track.



"Because that’s where we’re heading," Blythe says. "In general, the album is about the ongoing and rapid breakdown of the social contract, particularly here in America. Things are acceptable now that would’ve horrified people just 20 years ago.”



Lamb of God - Into Oblivion (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

The album tracklist is:



1. Into Oblivion

2. Parasocial Christ

3. Sepsis

4. The Killing Floor

5. El Vacío

6. St. Catherine’s Wheel

7. Blunt Force Blues

8. Bully

9. A Thousand Years

10. Devise/Destroy





(Image credit: Press)

The band will kick off several months of live activity following the album release. Catch them at the following dates:



Lamb of God North American tour:

Mar 17: National Harbor, MD The Theater MGM National Harbor

Mar 19: Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Mar 20: Toronto, ON GCT Theatre

Mar 22: Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

Mar 24: Minneapolis, MN Armory

Mar 25: Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Mar 27: Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

Mar 28: Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center

Mar 30: Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds

Mar 31: Seattle, WA WAMU Theater

Apr 01: Vancouver, BC PNE Forum

Apr 3: San Francisco, CA The Masonic

Apr 04: Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater

Apr 05: Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

Apr 07: Albuquerque, NM Revel Entertainment Center

Apr 10: Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater

Apr 11: Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Apr 12: Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

Apr 14: Nashville, TN War Memorial Auditorium

Apr 15: Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

Apr 16: Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

Apr 18: Reading, PA Santander Arena

Apr 19: Virginia Beach, VA The Dome

Apr 21: Buffalo, NY Buffalo RiverWorks

Apr 23: Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount

Apr 25:Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Apr 26: Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

May 9: Daytona Beach, FL Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

May 17: Dayton, OH Welcome to Rockville

May 20: San Juan Coliseo de Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico

Jul 24: Istanbul Bonus Parkorman, Türkiye

Jul 25 – 27: Plovdiv Hills of Rock, Bulgaria

Jul 27 – 31: Râşnov Rockstadt Extreme Fest, Romania

Aug 1: Wacken Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 3: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Aug 5: Lisbon Vagos Open Air, Portugal

Aug 6 – 9: Kortrijk Alcatraz Open Air, Belgium

Aug 7: Walton-on-Trent Bloodstock Open Air, England

Aug 11: Copenhagen K.B. Hallen, Denmark

Aug 12 – 16: Dinkelsbühl Summer Breeze, Germany

Aug 13 – 15: Sulingen Reload Festival, Germany

Aug 14 – 16: Eindhoven Dynamo Metalfest, Holland

Oct 30 – November 3: Miami Headbangers Boat



Tickets are available to purchase from the band's official website.