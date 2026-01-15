"We’re heading into oblivion...particularly here in America. Things are acceptable now that would’ve horrified people 20 years ago." One of the 21st century's best metal bands is back with a new album – listen to the ferocious new Lamb Of God single here
Lamb of God's first album in four years will be released in March
Lamb of God have announced details of their latest studio album, Into Oblivion, and have shared the record's title track as the first single.
The follow-up to 2022's Omens – produced by Josh Wilbur – will be released on March 13 through Century Media and Epic.
With the United States of America government appearing to completely spin off its moral axis in recent months, vocalist Randy Blythe is characteristically forthright as he reveals the meaning behind the album title and aggressive title track.
"Because that’s where we’re heading," Blythe says. "In general, the album is about the ongoing and rapid breakdown of the social contract, particularly here in America. Things are acceptable now that would’ve horrified people just 20 years ago.”
Watch the video below.
The album tracklist is:
1. Into Oblivion
2. Parasocial Christ
3. Sepsis
4. The Killing Floor
5. El Vacío
6. St. Catherine’s Wheel
7. Blunt Force Blues
8. Bully
9. A Thousand Years
10. Devise/Destroy
The band will kick off several months of live activity following the album release. Catch them at the following dates:
Lamb of God North American tour:
Mar 17: National Harbor, MD The Theater MGM National Harbor
Mar 19: Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Mar 20: Toronto, ON GCT Theatre
Mar 22: Detroit, MI Fox Theatre
Mar 24: Minneapolis, MN Armory
Mar 25: Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Mar 27: Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium
Mar 28: Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center
Mar 30: Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds
Mar 31: Seattle, WA WAMU Theater
Apr 01: Vancouver, BC PNE Forum
Apr 3: San Francisco, CA The Masonic
Apr 04: Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater
Apr 05: Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre
Apr 07: Albuquerque, NM Revel Entertainment Center
Apr 10: Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater
Apr 11: Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Apr 12: Houston, TX 713 Music Hall
Apr 14: Nashville, TN War Memorial Auditorium
Apr 15: Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
Apr 16: Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater
Apr 18: Reading, PA Santander Arena
Apr 19: Virginia Beach, VA The Dome
Apr 21: Buffalo, NY Buffalo RiverWorks
Apr 23: Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount
Apr 25:Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Apr 26: Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway
May 9: Daytona Beach, FL Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival
May 17: Dayton, OH Welcome to Rockville
May 20: San Juan Coliseo de Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico
Jul 24: Istanbul Bonus Parkorman, Türkiye
Jul 25 – 27: Plovdiv Hills of Rock, Bulgaria
Jul 27 – 31: Râşnov Rockstadt Extreme Fest, Romania
Aug 1: Wacken Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 3: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany
Aug 5: Lisbon Vagos Open Air, Portugal
Aug 6 – 9: Kortrijk Alcatraz Open Air, Belgium
Aug 7: Walton-on-Trent Bloodstock Open Air, England
Aug 11: Copenhagen K.B. Hallen, Denmark
Aug 12 – 16: Dinkelsbühl Summer Breeze, Germany
Aug 13 – 15: Sulingen Reload Festival, Germany
Aug 14 – 16: Eindhoven Dynamo Metalfest, Holland
Oct 30 – November 3: Miami Headbangers Boat
Tickets are available to purchase from the band's official website.
Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Born in 1976 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Simon Young has been a music journalist for over twenty years. His fanzine, Hit A Guy With Glasses, enjoyed a one-issue run before he secured a job at Kerrang! in 1999. His writing has also appeared in Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, and Planet Rock. His first book, So Much For The 30 Year Plan: Therapy? — The Authorised Biography is available via Jawbone Press.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.