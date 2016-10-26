Knifeworld release I Must Set Fire To Your Portrait video

Knifeworld have released a live video for their track I Must Set Fire To Your Portrait.

The song originally appeared on the band’s third album Bottled Out Of Eden, which launched earlier this year. And they’ve made the video available to mark the announcement of a one-off acoustic show at London’s The Islington on January 14.

The new video was shot at London’s Bush Hall in June on Knifeworld’s tour in support of the record.

Vocalist and guitarist Kavus Torabi says: “The last tour felt, in a lot of ways, like the coming together of everything we’ve been doing in Knifeworld since we became an eight piece.

“Some of the songs have really evolved since they were first recorded and sound so much more exciting now. The Bush Hall concert felt like such a magical show and I’m so glad we captured it.”

Knifeworld will be joined at The Islington by Torabi’s other project Admirals Hard, with tickets for the show available via Wegottickets.com.

Speaking of album sessions for the follow-up to 2014’s The Unravelling, Torabi said: “Once we had the title Bottled Out Of Eden, the songs came very quickly.

“For me, the title has three possible interpretations and all the songs fall under at least one of them. I always like to have a definite theme, it allows you to map out the territory making it far easier to identify which songs that will or won’t fit with the overarching idea giving the record a far greater cohesion.”

Knifeworld at London's Bush Hall live review