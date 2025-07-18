“Lyrics invoke rifles, scythes, sailors, saints, cowboys, floods, Mother Earth, Joan of Arc, and blazing infernos." The Last Dinner Party announce second album From The Pyre, share dark, dramatic new single This Is The Killer Speaking

The Last Dinner Party have announced details of their second album, From The Pyre, and shared the record's first single This Is The Killer Speaking.



From The Pyre, the follow-up to the quintet's acclaimed debut album Prelude To Ecstasy, will be released on October 17 via Island Records.

"This record is a collection of stories, and the concept of album-as-mythos binds them," the band say in a statement. "The Pyre itself is an allegorical place in which these tales originate, a place of violence and destruction but also regeneration, passion and light.

"The songs are character-driven but still deeply personal, a commonplace life event pushed to pathological extreme. Being ghosted becomes a Western dance with a killer, and heartbreak laughs into the face of the apocalypse.

"Lyrics invoke rifles, scythes, sailors, saints, cowboys, floods, Mother Earth, Joan of Arc, and blazing infernos. We found this kind of evocative imagery to be the most honest and truthful way to discuss the way our experiences felt, giving each the emotional weight it deserves.

"This record feels a little darker, more raw and more earthy," they add. "It takes place looking out at a sublime landscape rather than seated at an opulent table. It also feels metatextual and cheeky in places, like a knowing look reflected back at ourselves."

The album was produced by Markus Dravs (Wolf Alice, Florence & The Machine). And you can listen to lead single This Is The Killer Speaking below.

The tracklist for From The Pyre is:



1. Agnus Dei

2. Count the Ways

3. Second Best

4. This Is the Killer Speaking

5. Rifle

6. Woman Is a Tree

7. Hold Your Anger

8. Sail Away

9. The Scythe

10. Inferno

The album can be pre-ordered now.