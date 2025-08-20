Watch the video for Blackberry Smoke's cover of Bad Company's Run With The Pack with Paul Rodgers
Run With The Pack also features Mastodon's Brann Dailor and comes from the upcoming album Can’t Get Enough: A Tribute To Bad Company
A second single has emerged from Can’t Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company, the upcoming album featuring new recordings from Slash, Halestorm, Black Stone Cherry, The Struts, Dirty Honey and more.
Run With The Pack – originally the title track of Bad Company's third album – is the follow-up to The Struts' cover of Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy, and has been recorded by southern rockers Blackberry Smoke, with help from Mastodon drummer Brann Dailor on percussion and backing vocals. Most notably, the recording also features the voice of Free and Bad Company frontman Paul Rodgers.
"Bad Company has always been one of those bands that just hits you in the chest – raw, soulful and real," says Blackberry Smoke frontman Charlie Starr. "Run with the Pack is like a masterclass in groove and grit. There’s simplicity to it that’s so powerful – no frills, just feel.
"You don’t need to dress it up – it’s just honest. Paul Rodgers' voice is cool confidence, never overdone, just authentic. That kind of music doesn’t age; it just gets cooler."
"Blackberry Smoke absolutely channelled the essence of the song and everyone delivered from their souls," adds Rodgers. "I love every aspect of their performance, harmonies, guitars and delivery!"
Can’t Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company will be released on October 24, two weeks before the band joins the class of 2025 at this year's Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA. It's available to pre-order now.
Can't Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company tracklist
Hardy - Ready For Love
Halestorm featuring Paul Rodgers - Shooting Star
Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators - Feel Like Makin’ Love
Blackberry Smoke featuring Paul Rodgers and Brann Dailor - Run with the Pack
The Struts - Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy
Charley Crockett - Bad Company
Dirty Honey - Rock Steady
Black Stone Cherry - Burnin’ Sky
Joe Elliott and Phil Collen featuring Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke - Seagull
The Pretty Reckless - All Right Now
