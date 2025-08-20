Former Pixies, A Perfect Circle, Zwan bassist Paz Lenchantin announces debut solo album, Triste, shares first single Hang Tough

Paz Lenchantin, the former Pixies, A Perfect Circle and Zwan bassist, has announced details of her debut solo album, Triste.

Lenchantin recorded much of the instrumentation on Triste herself, but her former A Perfect Circle bandmates Troy Van Leeuwen (Queens of the Stone Age) and Josh Freese (Nine Inch Nails) guest on the record, which will be released on her own Hideous Human label on October 17.



"I had to make this record on my own,” Lenchantin says “not to prove anything, but just to have faith that music can nurture me back. And it did."



Lenchantin began work on the record in Petatlán, Mexico in 2024, after writing a set of song revolving around a young woman falling in love with Jesus.

According to Rolling Stone, an album bio for the album states, “Lenchantin isn’t necessarily religious: she saw the story as a metaphor for salvation: the human drive to search for a god, or god-like figure, and to devote yourself to something that cannot love you back… This guiding metaphor shaped the album’s dream-like logic, with each lyric refracting a fragment of Lenchantin’s own life into broader analogy.”



"What was special to me in making this album was that I learned who I am, this far into my journey in music, simply by allowing myself the freedom of my own choice," Lenchantin adds. "It became like witnessing a fallen tree in my own forest, without the need to yell, Timber."



You can watch the Lenchantion-directed video for the album's first single, Hang Tough, below.

Lenchantin joined Pixies in 2014 after Kim Shattuck's short spell in the Boston indie-rock band. She appeared on three Pixies albums – 2016's Head Carrier, 2018's Beneath the Eyrie and 2022's Dogerrel.

She later told Rolling Stone that her exit from the group was not her decision and came as "a bit of a surprise:.

She subsequently posted her own statement to social media, saying: "It has been a dream of dreams these past 10 years to have been accepted as a Pixie by the band and by fans, and an honour to have contributed to a vital musical legacy.

"I look forward to their continued support and encouragement of my future projects and wish them the best."