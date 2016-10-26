Rush Time Stand Still movie trailer focuses on ‘fan-in-chief’

Rush have released a new trailer for their concert movie Time Stand Still, which arrives in North American cinemas next month.

The clip focuses on “fan-in-chief” Jillian Maryonovich, creative director of supporters’ convention RushCon – and also White House staffer and aide to US president Barack Obama.

Maryonovich says: “My fandom, especially in college, was such a fever pitch, I was just vibrating with Rush fandom. I could not get enough.

“Before Facebook and the internet, this was me cutting out photos from magazines and covering my walls. It got exhausting.

“I loved them so much and I was so heavily inspired, that it’s an outlet for my crazy.”

Time Stand Still – filmed during Rush’s R40 “final touring chapter” – is screened on November 3, with a DVD release to follow on November 18. The cinema version is accompanied by a discussion feature entitled A Salute To Kings, including Gene Simmons, Chad Smith, Taylor Hawkins, Ann and Nancy Wilson, Scott Gorham and producer Nick Raskulinecz.

Find out more at rushtimestandstill.com.

