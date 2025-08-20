"We know this story is more than just about me." 'Terrorism' court case against Kneecap's Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh adjourned until September 26

Kneecap's Mo Chara - real name Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh - has been released on unconditional bail after his second appearance in court on London on a charge of supporting a proscribed terror group. The case has been adjourned until September 26.



The West Belfast rapper is accused of displaying a flag in support of the proscribed organisation Hezbollah at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London on November 21 “in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter of a proscribed organisation.”

Ó hAnnaidh previously appeared in court on June 18, when again he was released on unconditional bail.

Speaking today, August 20, at Westminster Magistrates Court, Judge Paul Goldspring stated that he is "conscious and anxious" that a "speedy resolution" will be wanted in the case, which has attracted worldwide media attention.



In court, Ó hAnnaidh's legal team sought to have the case thrown out, arguing that the terror charge against the musician was brought outside the six-month time limit for such a charge. In the state's opinion, the charge was brought exactly within this time limit.

Post-hearing, the 27-year-old defendant and his bandmate Móglaí Bap (Naoise Ó Cairealláin) addressed hundreds of supporters standing outsideWestminster Magistrates Court.



"We know this story is more than just about me," Ó hAnnaidh declared. "It’s more than Kneecap; this is a story about Palestine and us as a distraction from the real story. We know, unfortunately, this story will end up in the media today, while Israel commits genocide at the same time. So, everybody, continue to speak about Palestine, free Palestine, thank you all for coming.”

Video footage of the band's performance at the 02 Forum circulated on social media following the West Belfast trio's controversial performance at Coachella festival, which led to discussions about the band in the UK Parliament.

At the Californian festival, the trio displayed on-screen messaging stating “Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people. It is being enabled by the US government who arm and fund Israel despite their war crimes. Fuck Israel, Free Palestine.”



This drew widespread condemnation and accusations of anti-semitism against the group from British MPs, and individuals within the music industry, some of who have privately lobbied for the band to be thrown off UK festival bills. The band have already headlined the Wide Awake, Green Man, and 2000Trees festivals.



Israel has been accused of carrying out genocidal acts during the ongoing war in Gaza by numerous organisations, including the UN Human Rights Council.



Israel's military campaign - a reaction to the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel by Hamas during which 1,200 people were killed and 251 people taken hostage - has resulted in the death of over 62,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry' 50 hostages from the October 7, 2023 attack remain held in captivity by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.



Israel has denied any genocidal intent, which requires certain thresholds to be met in order to be legally recognised; a case brought forward by South Africa to The International Court of Justice accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians is ongoing. The International Criminal Court issued a warrant of arrest for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas commander Mohammed Deif in November 2024.

The conflict has been on-going for decades, with official UN figures for the 15 years before the 2023 escalation recording 7277 Palestinian deaths and 162,121 Palestinian injuries in occupied Palestinian territory and Israel since 2008, and 368 Israeli deaths and 6,670 Israeli injuries during the same time span in the region.