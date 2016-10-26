ZZ Top announce Tonnage Tour for early 2017

ZZ Top have announced that they’ll head out on the Tonnage Tour early next year.

The run of 10-dates follows the release of the band’s Live! Greatest Hits From Around The World album, which was released in September via Suretone Records.

Vocalist and guitarist Billy Gibbons says: “It’s gonna be a good time. We’ve been at this long enough that we’re starting to get good. Come band see us – it’s gonna be loud and live.”

Earlier this year, ZZ Top postponed a run of shows after bassist Dusty Hill fractured his shoulder.

The band’s manager Carl Stubner said at the time: “Dusty was suited up and ready to go when he tripped on a step while on his way to the stage.

“It was very dark back there and the step – really a half-step – wasn’t lit so there’s no way he could’ve seen it.”

Hill added: “My physicians told me that this type of injury is usually associated with contact sports. I’m not sure bass-playing qualifies as such but they’re doing their best to get me back in the game as soon as possible.”

The new dates will kick off at Greenville’s Peace Center Concert Hall on February 19 and wrap up at Macon’s City Auditorium on March 14.

ZZ Top are currently on the road. See their full list of live dates below. The new shows are highlighted in bold.

Oct 26: Augusta Bell Auditorium, GA

Oct 28: Greeneville Niswonger Performing Arts Center, TN

Oct 29: Sarasota Van Wezel Performing Arts Center, FL

Oct 31: Sarasota Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, FL

Nov 01: Seminole Hard Rock Live Arena, FL

Nov 02: Naples Artis-Naples, FL

Nov 04: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

Nov 05: Saint Augustine Amphitheatre, FL

Nov 06: Charlestone Gaillard Center, SC

Nov 09: Charleston Clay Center, WV

Nov 10: Knoxville Tennessee Theatre, TN

Nov 11: Choctaw Pearl River Resort, MS

Nov 12: Thackerville Winstar World Casino, OK

Feb 19: Greenville Peace Center Concert Hall, SC

Feb 22: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Feb 24: Louisville Palace Theater, KY

Feb 25: Northfield Hard Rock Live, OH

Feb 26: Schenectady Proctor’s Theatre, NY

Mar 03: Atlantic City Caesars, NJ

Mar 04: Shippensburg Universirt, PA

Mar 05: Washington MGM National Harbor, DC

Mar 11: Lake Charles Golden Nugget, LA

Mar 14: Macon City Auditorium, GA

