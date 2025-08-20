Jack White has entered a new phase in his ongoing battle with the presidency of Donald Trump.

The White Stripes man instigated the latest round of exchanges by critiquing the Oval Office's recent makeover, which saw Trump's design team transform the historic room into something resembling a Palace of Versailles fever dream.

"Look at how disgusting Trump has transformed the historic White House," White wrote on Instagram. "It's now vulgar, gold-leafed and gaudy, a professional wrestler's dressing room. Can't wait for the UFC match on the front lawn too, he's almost fully achieved the movie Idiocracy.

"Look at his disgusting taste. Would you even buy a used car from this conman, let alone give him the nuclear codes? A gold-plated Trump bible would look perfect up on that mantle with a pair of Trump shoes on either side, wouldn't it? What an embarrassment to American history."

In response, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told the Daily Beast, "Jack White is a washed-up, has-been loser posting drivel on social media because he clearly has ample time on his hands due to his stalled career.

"It’s apparent he’s been masquerading as a real artist, because he fails to appreciate, and quite frankly disrespects, the splendour and significance of the Oval Office inside of ‘The People’s House.'"

Clearly happy to continue the debate, White responded with an Instagram carousel calling Trump "an orange grifter", a "conman", a "low-life fascist", a "bankrupter of casinos" and a "professional golf cheat," among other epithets.

"Listen, I'm an artist and not a politician so I'm in no need to give my answer or opinion on anything if I'm not inspired or compelled," wrote White. "But how funny that it wasn't me calling out trump's blatant fascist manipulation of government, his gestapo ICE tactics, his racist remarks about Latinos, Native Americans, etc. his ridiculous 'wall' construction, his attacks on the disabled, his attempted coup and mob insurrection and destruction of the sacred halls of congress, his disparaging sexist and pedophilic remarks about women, his obvious attempts at distraction about being a close personal friend of Jeffrey Epstein and his inclusion in the Epstein files, his ignorance of the dying children in Sudan, Gaza, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, his lack of empathy for military veterans and those struggling with poverty, his attempts to dismantle healthcare, his obvious wimpy and pathetic kowtowing to the dictators Putin and Kim Jong Un, his Nazi-like rallies, his attempts to sell merchandise and products like Goya beans through the office of the President, his fake 'gunshot to the ear' that he showed no medical records or photographs of, his constant, constant, constant lying to the American people, etc. etc. etc. No, it wasn't me calling out any of that, it was the fucking decor of the oval office remarks I made that got them to respond with insults.

"How petty and pathetic and thin-skinned could this administration get? 'Masquerading as a real artist'? Thank you for giving me my tombstone engraving!"

Jack White's next live show is at the Bourbon & Beyond festival in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 13.

