Kittie have re-recorded a nu metal classic to celebrate its 25th anniversary and make us feel ancient

Canadian metal band Kittie have re-recorded their classic song Spit to mark its 25th anniversary.

This morning (August 20), the four-piece released Spit XXV, the first of four songs from their 2000 debut album, also called Spit, that they have reimagined with their current lineup and plan to put out in 2025.

The other re-recorded tracks – Brackish, Charlotte and Do You Think I’m A Whore – will join Spit XXV on the Spit XXV EP, due out on September 19 via Sumerian. Garth Richardson, who produced the original Spit, returns for his first collaboration with Kittie since their debut.

Pre-orders for the release are now live, and you can watch the Spit XXV music video below.

Singer/guitarist Morgan Lander comments: “It’s hard to believe that 25 years after its release, and almost 30 years since Kittie began, people are still talking about Spit. There is something truly unexplainable in why our debut album is still resonating with people, finding a new audience and has had such a lasting impact on so many.

“Reimagining some of these classic songs for the 25th anniversary of Spit was a lot of fun and a true testament to their longevity. It reveals just how relevant in the musical landscape they still are today.

“We were honoured to work with Garth again where it all began after more than two decades, and doing so was a cool way to pay homage to the past while updating these songs with a modern sound, bringing them into the future.”

Kittie released the Spit album on January 11, 2000, via Ng and Artemis Records. It was a cult hit for the emerging quartet, reaching number 79 on the US Billboard 200 chart and topping the US Heatseekers Albums chart. The release made Lander one of the few female figureheads of the nu metal era, even though the band distanced themselves from the genre with later albums, which pulled more influence from extreme metal.

Last year, Kittie released Fire, their first studio album since 2011 and their first since coming back from a five-year hiatus in 2022. It received generally positive reviews, including four stars from Metal Hammer.

Journalist Paul Travers wrote: “This is a supremely assured return from a band who, while acknowledging what has gone before, are intent on creating something fresh, new and exciting. This Kittie still has claws.”

Kittie have several North American festival dates set for late 2025 and early 2026. See details via their website.