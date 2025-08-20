Wednesday star Jenna Ortega shares her love for heavyweight hip hop mavericks Death Grips

Actress Jenna Ortega has spoken of her love for experimental US hip hop group Death Grips.



The star of hit Netflix show Wednesday shared her appreciation for the Sacramento, California band during an interview with Vogue, as part of an online feature titled 'In The Bag', the concept of which involves celebrities revealing the contents of their handbags. Or some other alternate type of bag, presumably: full disclosure, we're no experts on bags.

Anyways, the very first item which the 22-year-old Palm Desert, California star pulls out of her bag is a Death Grips trucker cap.

"It’s my Death Grips hat that probably needs a wash," she says, showing it to the camera. "I love Death Grips. We thought that they broke up and they didn’t. I think they’re still going."

"I did see them in London," she continues. "I think I was actually shooting for Dior, and I called my castmate, who was playing my love interest at the time. I was trying to get to know him, [so] I took him to a Death Grips show, but I don’t think he listened to Death Grips so he was really confused by all the headbanging. It was the sweatiest venue I’ve ever been in in my life. Everyone was sleek."

Online sleuths recalled that, in the summer of 2023 - June 25, 2023 to be precise - Ortega was spotted at a Death Grips gig at the Kentish Town Forum in north London. So this is presumably the show referenced.

Originally featuring former Team Sleep drummer Zach Hill, keyboardist Andy Morin and frontman MC Ride (Stefan Burnett), Death Grips have released six studio albums, the most recent of which is 2018's Year Of The Snitch.

Based on an April social media post from the band, denying that they had broken up, and co-signed by Hill and Burnett, it appears that the group will be operating as a duo in future.

