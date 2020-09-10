Katatonia announce new live album

Swedish prog metallers Katatonia have announced they will release a new live album, Dead Air, through Peaceville Records on November 13. The 20-song set was recorded when Katatonia performed an extensive and majestic set of fan favourites plus the live premiere of 3 songs from City Burials, captured during their May 2020 lockdown session.

"Due to an overwhelming demand, we are proud to confirm that our lockdown livestream from Gröndahl earlier this year will now see a physical release where you can re-experience the #20 most wanted songs exclusively voted by our fans from all around the world," says bassist Anders Nyström. "This very special evening of May 9th will forever serve us as a memory of something equally weird as fantastic, so it feels essential to make it available as something you can touch and own forever."

The recording, mixing & engineering work was orchestrated by David Castillo, notable for his extensive body of work with Katatonia to date, and the performance itself was professionally filmed by Blackbox Video.

Dead Air will be released on the 13th November as a gatefold double LP; a limited edition 3-disc set featuring 2 audio discs and DVD format and digitally.

Pre-order Dead Air.

(Image credit: Peaceville Records)

Katatonia: Dead Air

1. Lethean

2. Teargas

3. Serein

4. Deliberation

5. The Winter Of Our Passing

6. Ghost Of The Sun

7. The Racing Heart

8. Soil's Song

9. Old Heart Falls

10. Forsaker

11. Tonight's Music

12. In The White

13. Leaders

14. Lacquer

15. Omerta

16. My Twin

17. Unfurl

18. July

19. Evidence

20. Behind The Blood