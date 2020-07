Sólstafir release teaser trailer for new album Endless Twilight of Codependent Love

Icelandic post rockers Sólstafir have released a teaser trailer, cover artwork and tracklisting for their upcoming album Endless Twilight of Codependent Love which they will release through Season Of Mist on November 6.

Endless Twilight of Codependent Love was recorded at the Sundlaugin Studio (Iceland), where previous albums Svartir Sandar, Ótta and Berdreyminn were also recorded by producer Birgir Jón Birgisson (Sigur Rós, Alcest, Damien Rice).

The striking album artwork is taken from Johann Baptist Zwecker's 1864 watercolour of The Lady Of The Mountain.

(Image credit: Season Of Mist)

Sólstafir: Endless Twilight of Codependent Love

1. Akkeri (10:10)

2. Drýsill (08:52)

3. Rökkur (07:06)

4. Her Fall From Grace (06:36)

5. Dionysus (05:31)

6. Til Moldar (04:29)

7. Alda Syndanna (04:30)

8. Or (06:58)

9. Úlfur (08:49)

10. Hrollkalda Þoka Einmanaleikans (06:39) bonus track

11. Hann For Sjalfur (08:09) bonus track