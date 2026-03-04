Although they dispute the tag ‘power metal’ pinned upon them, on the eve of a headline appearance at London’s Wembley Arena, German veterans Powerwolf are becoming a red-hot property. Keyboard player Falk Maria Schlegel sets the scene.

For more than twenty years, Powerwolf have grown slowly but steadily.

If you listen to the first record [Return In Bloodred, 2005] it doesn’t sound like the same band as today. Of course we are influenced by great bands like Iron Maiden, Megadeth and Black Sabbath. But by mixing the church organ and choir with traditional heavy metal elements, I’m proud that we created a very unique style.

Somebody unfamiliar with Powerwolf might be astonished by the fact that a power metal band are headlining Wembley Arena.

[Laughs] To be honest, I’m astonished, too. This is our biggest ever show in the UK. The promoter told us we cannot use pyro at the Roundhouse [in London], it has to be Wembley Arena. Ticket pre-sales are really strong, so people really want to see this show. I am excited and nervous.

Last year Sabaton headlined London’s O2 Arena. Power metal is a bigger force than some people than might think.

We think of Powerwolf as heavy metal, not power metal. Our songs are mid-tempo and our singer Attila [Dor] sings in a regular voice and not some really high range. But you’re right, something happened to the ceiling [of that genre]. Bands are breaking through it. We toured with Sabaton back in 2011 and I realised that new people were coming to experience this music – a younger generation. That’s really important.

At the beginning it wasn’t easy for Powerwolf. We use make-up and I guess we bring what you might call an entertainment factor. Now it’s allowed. Some people that don’t even like heavy metal come to see us. [Laughs] I don’t know if that’s a compliment or not.

What will special guest HammerFall and openers Wind Rose bring to the event?

I like both of those bands. It makes for a great package. In this case you’re right – it’s a power metal package.

POWERWOLF - Armata Strigoi (Live at Olympiahalle) (Official Live Video) | Napalm Records - YouTube Watch On

The band have a new live record and DVD, Wildlive. Setlist wise, should we expect something close to that?

We will make some changes here and there, but mostly it will be similar. It’s pretty certain that Demons Are A Girl’s Best Friend will be included, and for sure we will play Armata Strigoi because that’s our big singalong number.

The version of Armata Strigoi on Wildlive is incredible. When Attila Dor gets the 15,000-strong crowd to sing back to the band… It’s something to behold.

Thanks. When we hear the reaction of our fans, how loud they are, it’s something that we hold forever in our hearts. We were worried about catching the moment on Wildlive, but we are super-happy with the results.

Featuring a fire-breathing church organ and a full-on pyrotechnic spectacle, it’s very much a theatrical presentation.

The show will be even bigger at Wembley. There will be some surprises I can’t tell you about.

For somebody who might be considering buying a ticket, have a go at persuading them.

Well, I will be burning at the stake during the song 1589.

Err… pardon?

We filmed the video for that one in Chichester in the UK. I’m on a pyre, a monk sentences me to death, and I will burn. Burn, burn, burn. Yes, it’s dangerous. And if something goes wrong, well… you will see it happen.

Powerwolf play London’s Wembley Arena this Saturday, March 7. Limited tickets are available.