One of the most celebrated metal bands of the last decade have just announced their biggest headline shows ever, including a stop-off at London's iconic Wembley Arena

Canadian metalcore heavyweights Spiritbox have just announced their biggest headline shows ever, including a stop-off at the UK capital's most iconic arena. The four-piece, who all but stole the show over Grammys weekend earlier this month with a ferocious performance of Soft Spine at the premiere ceremony, will play a five-date arena tour including shows in Glasgow, Nottingham, Manchester, Cardiff and London, with a run through similarly sized venues across Europe following soon after.

Joining the quartet at their UK dates will be Ukrainian tech metal mainstays Jinjer and rising US metalcore stars Dying Wish, making for one of the most exciting metal bills to be hitting these shores in 2026.

Check out the full list of dates for Spiritbox's UK arena tour below. The huge headline dates come off the back of a prolific 12 months for the band, with the release of critically acclaimed second studio album Tsunami Sea last March proceeding a run of high profile shows around the world, including a first ever headline set at London's historic Alexandra Palace and a slot supporting Linkin Park at Wembley Stadium.

Spiritbox singer Courtney LaPlante then made waves with a blockbuster collab with Poppy and Evanescence's Amy Lee for earwormy standalone single End Of You.

“Instead of just dreaming about it, Poppy really went for it and made it happen,” LaPlante told NME of how the Poppy-driven team-up ended up coming together. “Instead of half-assing it, Amy went full out and crushed it. All I can do is rise to the occasion and show them the respect they deserve, that they have also shown to me.”

Spiritbox UK tour dats 2026 with Jinjer and Dying Wish

Sep 12 Glasgow SECC Hall 3

Sep 14 Nottingham Motorpoint

Sep 16 Manchester Co-Op Live

Sep 17 Cardiff Utilita Arena

Sep 19 London OVO Arena Wembley