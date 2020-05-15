Kansas share video for new single Memories Down The Line

Kansas have released a video for their new single Memories Down The Line.

It’s the latest material taken from the band’s upcoming studio album The Absence Of Presence, which is set to arrive on June 26 through InsideOut Music.

Kansas debuted Throwing Mountains last month.

Keyboardist Tom Brislin says: “Memories Down The Line starts out as a piano-based rock ballad and builds dynamically to a more powerful sound that still has a sense of longing to it.

“Lyrically, I was intrigued by the concept of not only passing down one's physical traits from generation to generation, but also the experiences that shape us. As with a number of coincidences occurring with this album, I had no idea we would be living through unforgettable times, when the song would be released."

Kansas frontman Ronnie Platt adds: “We are living during a time when people are doing a lot of reflecting – reflecting on past memories, or the memories they are making right now.

“Memories Down The Line really makes one consider the importance of sharing our experiences with those who come after us. I love the sincerity of the song.”

The Absence Of Presence will be released on CD, 2LP, limited edition deluxe CD/Blu-ray and on digital and streaming platforms.

Kansas are preparing to release The Absence Of Presence – their first studio album since 2016's The Prelude Implicit. The record features the lead singles Throwing Mountains and Memories Down The Line.

Kansas: The Absence of Presence

1. The Absence Of Presence

2. Throwing Mountains

3. Jets Overhead

4. Propulsion 1

5. Memories Down The Line

6. Circus Of Illusion

7. Animals On The Roof

8. Never

9. The Song The River Sang