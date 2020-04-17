Kansas launch video for their new single Throwing Mountains

Kansas have released a video for their new single Throwing Mountains.

It’s the first material lifted from the band’s upcoming studio album The Absence Of Presence which will launch on June 26 through Inside Out Music. Kansas issued a short teaser for the song earlier this week.

Guitarist Zak Rizvi says: “Throwing Mountains might be one of the heaviest songs Kansas has ever recorded. At over six minutes long, I like to consider it a bit of a Kansas mini-epic."

Keyboardist Tom Brislin adds: “It’s very straight forward, 'get your confidence going, take on any obstacle, conquer the world' song. It's pretty timely in the world, today.”

Bassist Billy Greer says Throwing Mountains is fun to play and adds: “The riff is like Thunder Of The Gods but dynamic at the same time."

The Absence Of Presence will be released on CD, 2LP, limited edition deluxe CD/Blu-ray and on digital and streaming platforms, with frontman Ronnie Platt previously saying: “We are really excited for our fans to be able to get a taste of what is to come from The Absence Of Presence. I think people will really be surprised by the album.

“The Absence of Presence shows the band firing on all cylinders.”

Last month Kansas announced a run of Point Of Know Return anniversary shows for Europe, kicking off at the London Palladium on October 18 and wrapping up at Amsterdam’s Holland Carre Theatre on November 10.

Kansas: The Absence of Presence

Kansas are preparing to release The Absence Of Presence – their first studio album since 2016's The Prelude Implicit. The record features the lead single Throwing Mountains.View Deal

Kansas: The Absence of Presence

1. The Absence of Presence

2. Throwing Mountains

3. Jets Overhead

4. Propulsion 1

5. Memories Down the Line

6. Circus of Illusion

7. Animals on the Roof

8. Never

9. The Song the River Sang

Kansas 2020 European tour dates

Oct 18: London Palladium, UK

Oct 20: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Oct 21: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Oct 23: Tampere Tamperetalo, Finland

Oct 24: Helsinki Culture House, Finland

Oct 26: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

Oct 27: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Oct 29: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany

Oct 31: Brussels Cirque Royale, Belgium

Nov 03: Munich Circus Krone, Germany

Nov 05: Heilbronn Harmonie, German

Nov 09: Bochum RuhrCongress, Germany

Nov 10: Amsterdam Carre Theatre, Netherlands