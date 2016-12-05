Guns N’ Roses reveal 2017 European, North American tour

Guns N’ Roses have announced a 2017 tour across Europe and North America

The dates are due to take place throughout May, June, July, August and September next year. Tickets go on sale in Canada and Europe on December 9, and on December 10 in the US.

Last week the reactivated lineup featuring Axl Rose, Duff McKagan and Slash hinted that something big was on the cards when Guns N’ Roses posters appeared across Europe and North America – now it’s confirmed that they’ll play across those territories.

The dates are due to get underway on May 27 at Dublin’s Slane Castle and wrap up on September 8 at San Antonio’s Alamodome.

In July, production manager Dale ‘Opie’ Skjerseth reported the band had already booked shows “far into” 2017.

He added: “I’ve been told there’s no end date. I’ve seen plenty of dates going far into next year. Everybody’s working together to keep a common goal – keep the machine going.”

Earlier this month it was revealed that the Not In This Lifetime tour topped Pollstar’s global concert income chart, with Guns N’ Roses netting $5.5 million per show.

Guns N’ Roses 2017 Not In This Lifetime tour dates

May 27: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland

May 30: Bilbao San Mames Stadium, Spain

Jun 02: Lisbon Passeio Martimo De Alges, Portugal

Jun 04: Madrid Vincente Calderon Stadium, Spain

Jun 07: Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland

Jun 10: Imola Greenfield, Italy

Jun 13: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 16: London Olympic Stadium, UK

Jun 20: Gdansk Stadion Energy, Poland

Jun 22: Hannover Messe, Germany

Jun 24: Werchter Classic, Belgium

Jun 27: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark

Jun 29: Stockholm Friends Arena, Sweden

Jul 01: Hameelinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 04: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic

Jul 07: Paris Stade De France, France

Jul 10: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadion, Austria

Jul 12: Nijmegen Goffert Park, Holland

Jul 15: Tel Aviv Israel Hayarkon Park, Israel

Jul 27: St Louis Dome At America”s Center, MO

Jul 30: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN

Aug 02: Denver Sports Authority Field At Mile High, CO

Aug 08: Miami Marlins Stadium, FL

Aug 16: Buffalo New Era Field, NY

Aug 19: Montreal Parc Jean Drapeau, QC

Aug 21: Ottawa TD Place Stadium, ON

Aug 24: Winnipeg Investors Group Field, MB

Aug 27: Regina New Mosaic Stadium At Evraz Place, SK

Aug 30: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Sep 01: Vancouver Place Stadium, BC

Sep 03: George Gorge, WA

Sep 06: El Paso Sun Bowl Stadium, TX

Sep 08: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

