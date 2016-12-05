Mustaine: Hammett ‘almost accurate’ about me and Metallica

Dave Mustaine has responded to Kirk Hammett’s comments about the Megadeth leader’s dismissal from Metallica – saying his replacement is “almost 100% accurate” in his assessment of the situation.

Mustaine was thrown out of Lars Ulrich’s band in 1983 and went on to form Megadeth, but spent nearly three decades expressing negative views about his former colleagues and their work.

Relations have thawed in recent years, with Mustaine having performed alongside Metallica, and Hammett – his replacement – playing along.

Hammett said over the weekend that the other guitarist must have been “pissed off” over his treatment in the 1980s, and that he felt “a lot of empathy” for him, adding that he hoped their recent experiences had “healed some scars.”

Now Mustaine has responded by tweeting: “I have tremendous respect for Kirk Hammett and I appreciated his take on this. He is almost 100% accurate… almost. I wish him the best.”

Responding to a fan comment about his “frustration” he adds: “Old news. I wish him well. I know I’m well!”

Meanwhile, Metallica frontman James Hetfield has offered a reflection on the difference between the band’s early days and their current era.

He reports that the band have a modified approach to preparing for shows – especially since he stopped drinking several years ago.

Hetfield tells Jam that today they’re more interested in “just soaking up the energy or the vibe of the place” and adds: “We have a physical therapist on the road, so he’s stretching us out, making sure we’re in shape.

“Everyone’s got their thing, like Trujillo with his forearms. He’s always getting loosened up because he’s like this Tarzan guy. Lars’ shoulder, my back, Kirk’s wrists. We’ve all got things that need maintenance.”

Asked if it’s just like the early days he replies: “Oh, hell, no. It was more about the vodka. Drinking was more important than any of that.

“It was like, ‘Wait a minute – I’m not drunk. We can’t go on yet!’

“That’s all changed. We’re past 50. You’ve got a different outlook.”

Metallica just released 10th album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct and continue to add dates to their WorldWired global tour.

Dec 17: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea

Jan 18: Beijing Le Sports Centre, China

Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China

Jan 22: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 01: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 03: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 25: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil

Mar 31-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina

Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile

May 19-21: Rock On The Range festival, OH

