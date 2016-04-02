Guns N' Roses stage club reunion

Guns N’ Roses delivered a 16-song set at a Los Angeles club last night to kick off their reunion tour – but an expected guest appearance from drummer Steven Adler didn’t take place.

Frontman Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan were joined by axeman Richard Fortus, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and sticksman Frank Ferrer at the Troubadour, where the fledgling outfit played in the early 1980s.

The show, in front of around 400 fans, consisted mainly of classics from their early years – although the title track from Chinese Democracy and Better were both performed, featuring Slash for the first time.

Recording devices were banned from the Troubadour, although several fans managed to post video clips and pictures.

Adler had been booked to play a solo show on April 1 at the Whisky A Go Go in LA, but it was cancelled last week, while promoters said the drummer was gearing up to make a “big announcement.”

Guns N’ Roses yesterday confirmed details of a North American tour to follow their six further reunion shows this month. The run is named the Not In This Lifetime tour – a nod to Rose’s 2012 quote when asked if a reunion would ever take place. The Cult guitarist Billy Duffy has said GNR are planning to perform elsewhere in the world too.

Guns N’ Roses Troubadour setlist

It’s So Easy

Mr Brownstone

Chinese Democracy

Welcome To The Jungle

Double Talkin’ Jive

Live And Let Die

Rocket Queen

You Could Be Mine

Speak Softly Love

Sweet Child O’ Mine

New Rose

Better

Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

My Michelle

Nightrain

The Seeker

Paradise City

