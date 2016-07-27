Guns N’ Roses reunion: No end in sight says production boss

There’s no end in sight for the Guns N’ Roses reunion, with dates booked “far” into next year, says production manager Dale ‘Opie’ Skjerseth.

And he’s dismissed the suggestion that the band members using separate dressing rooms suggests there’s any kind of tension backstage.

Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan staged their first show together in two decades when they performed in Los Angeles in April. Since then they’ve been touring North America, with further dates added in South America.

Skjerseth tells 11Alive.com: “I’ve been told there’s no end date. I’ve seen plenty of dates going far into next year.

“Everybody’s working together to keep a common goal – keep the machine going.”

Asked about backstage accommodation, he says: “Everybody’s older. They carry their families with them. They all have to have their spaces.”

He adds: “Everybody meets before we go on stage. It’s a meeting point – and that’s where the chemistry happens.”

Skjerseth says that Rose’s infamous poor timekeeping is all in the past, explaining: “He’s here before the guys some days. It’s his maturity, and how it should be.”

Meanwhile, former Guns N’ Roses bassist Tommy Stinson says he enjoyed seeing the current lineup so much that he went back for a second look.

The Replacements man, who played with Rose’s band from 1998 until 2014, recently told Salon: “We had a fantastic time. It was great to see it on the other side and not having to be in it. They’re my friends and I’m glad for them.”

He continues: “People should love it. If you’re a fan you’re going to love it.”

Rose, who’s also fronting AC/DC in the coming weeks, recently revealed that he’d discussed recording new material with Slash and co.

Jul 27: Atlanta Georgia Dome, GA

Jul 29: Orlando Citrus Bowl, FL

Jul 31: New Orleans Mercedez Benz Superdome, LA

Aug 03: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX

Aug 05: Houston NRG Park, TX

Aug 09: San Francisco AT&T Park, CA

Aug 12: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA

Aug 15: Glendale University Of Phoenix Stadium, AZ

Aug 18: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA

Aug 22: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA

Oct 27: Lima Estadio Monumental, Peru

Oct 29: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 04: Buenos Aires River Plate Stadium, Argentina

Nov 08: Porto Alegre Estadio Beira-Rio, Brazil

Nov 11: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Nov 15: Curitiba Pedreira Paulo Leminski, Brazil

Nov 18: Rio de Janeiro TBC, Brazil

Nov 20: Brasilia Estadio Nacional, Brazil

Nov 23: Medellin Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Colombia

Nov 26: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

