Are Guns N' Roses about to announce UK tour dates?

Guns N’ Roses’ Not In This Lifetime tour was one of the surprise success stories of 2016 – not least because no one expected it to happen in the first place. But while North and South America got to revel in the sight of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan sharing a stage for the first time in 20 years, the rest of the world had to watch jealously from afar.

All that changed earlier this week, when GN’R announced tour dates in Japan and Australia in early 2017. But there was still no sign of any action in Europe – disappointing when you remember the band broke in the UK long before they hit it big in the States.

But it looks like something may finally be afoot. Mysterious posters have appeared in London, Dublin and other European cities that read “Patience… Welcome To The Jungle”, with the GN’R logo underneath.

That one popped up on Kensington High Street in West London. A similar ad appeared at a Dublin bus station…

And another on a train in Poland…

And then there’s this newspaper ad from Germany…

And finally these teasers from Spain and Portugal…

What could it all mean? Well, given that they announced the original Not In This Lifetime tour in a similar guerrilla fashion, the odds all point to some fully fledged European Guns N’ Roses action in 2017. The band have been linked to various UK festivals, including Glastonbury and the Reading/Leeds two-header. There are also rumours that they have got multiple nights on hold at Wembley Stadium.

Of course, it could all be a giant red herring. But we wouldn’t be surprised if an official announcement is made in the next few days. For now, though, only god – or Axl Rose – knows.

