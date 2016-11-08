Green Day launch video for new track Still Breathing

Green Day have launched a video for their track for Still Breathing.

It’s lifted from their latest album, Revolution Radio and follows their promos for Ordinary World and Bang Bang.

Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong recently revealed that Green Day’s American Idiot will be made into a movie by HBO.

The film adaptation of their 2004 album will see the singer once again star as St Jimmy – a character he played during the stage show’s Tony Award-winning Broadway stint a few years ago.

When asked whether they’ll soon be focusing on the film project, Armstrong said: “That’s the plan right now, yeah. We’ve got a green light from HBO, and the script is currently going through a couple of rewrites here and there, so I’m not sure when exactly we’re going to start shooting, but it’s definitely all systems go at the moment.”

The punk icons were also announced as the first headliner for 2017’s British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park, and Austria’s Nova Rock Festival, alongside System Of A Down, Blink-182 and Linkin Park next June. They’ll also tour Europe, North America and Australia – with dates scheduled through to next July.

Jan 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Jan 11: Florence Mandela Forum, Italy

Jan 13: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Jan 14: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Jan 16: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jan 18: Manheim SAP Arena, Germany

Jan 19: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany

Jan 25: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Jan 27: Stockholm Globe, Sweden

Jan 28: Malmo Arena, Sweden

Jan 30: Cologne Lanxesse Arena, Germany

Jan 31: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Holland

Feb 02: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Feb 03: Paris Accorhotels Arena, France

Feb 05: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Feb 06: Manchester Arena, UK

Feb 08: London The O2, UK

Mar 01: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Mar 02: El Paso El Paso County Coliseum, TX

Mar 04: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Mar 05: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Mar 07: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Mar 08: North Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Mar 10: Duluth Infinite Energy Center, GA

Mar 12: Norfolk Constant Convocation Center, VA

Mar 13: Washington Verizon Centerm DC

Mar 15: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Mar 17: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Mar 19: London Budweiser Gardens, ON

Mar 20: Hamilton FirstOntario Centre, ON

Mar 22: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Mar 23: Quebec Vidéotron Centre, QC

Mar 25: Pittsburgh Petersen Events Center, PA

Mar 27: Detroit Joe Louis Arena, MI

Mar 28: Champaign State Farm Center, IL

Mar 30: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Apr 01: Saint Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Apr 03: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Apr 05: Broomfield 1stBank Center, CO

Apr 07: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Apr 08: San Diego Valley View Casino Center, CA

Apr 30: Perth Arena, Australia

May 03: Adelaide Entertainment Centre , Australia

May 05: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

May 08: Brisbane Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

May 10: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia

May 13: Auckland Vector Arena, New Zealand

Jun 23: Scheesel Hurricane Festival, Germany

Jun 24: Tuttlingen Southside Festival, Germany

Jul 01: London British Summer Time Festival, UK

Green Day invite fan onstage to play guitar at Chicago show