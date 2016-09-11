Green Day launch Revolution Radio video

Green Day have released a lyric video for the title track of upcoming album Revolution Radio.

It’s to be released on October 7 and it’s available for pre-order now, with a world tour commencing in North America later this month.

Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong recently admitted that, after a four-year break brought on by stress and addiction issues, he’d learned the hard way that there’s no point working for the sake of working.

He said last week: “Sometimes when you’re home by yourself, there’s that feeling that you’re kind of spiritually unemployed and you’re trying to figure out who you are.

“It’s about going, ‘What’s the most honest thing I can say about myself right now?’ That’s sort of what the record is about.”

The band released Bang Bang, the first single from Revolution Radio, last month. Armstrong reported he’d been “freaked out” by the concept of writing the song from the perspective of a person who commits a mass shooting.

Green Day Revolution Radio tracklist

Somewhere Now Bang Bang Revolution Radio Say Goodbye Outlaws Bouncing Off The Wall Still Breathing Youngblood Too Dumb To Die Troubled Times Forever Now Ordinary World

Sep 20: St. Louis The Pageant, MO

Sep 21: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Sep 23: Toronto World Cup Of Hockey, ON

Sep 24: Detroit Fillmore, MI

Sep 26: Columbus Newport Music Hall, OH

Sep 28: Sayreville Starland Theater, NJ

Sep 29: Philadelphia Tower Theatre, PA

Oct 01: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Oct 03: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Oct 08: New York Webster Hall, NY

Oct 17: Los Angeles Palladium, CA

Oct 20: Berkeley UC Theatre, CA

Jan 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Jan 11: Florence Mandela Forum, Italy

Jan 13: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Jan 14: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Jan 16: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jan 18: Manheim SAP Arena, Germany

Jan 19: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany

Jan 25: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Jan 27: Stockholm Globe, Sweden

Jan 28: Malmo Arena, Sweden

Jan 30: Cologne Lanxesse Arena, Germany

Jan 31: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Holland

Feb 02: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Feb 03: Paris Accorhotels Arena, France

Feb 05: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Feb 06: Manchester Arena, UK

Feb 08: London The O2, UK

Jun 23: Scheesel Hurricane Festival, Germany

Jun 24: Tuttlingen Southside Festival, Germany

