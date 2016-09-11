Green Day launch Revolution Radio video

Green Day have released a lyric video for the title track of upcoming album Revolution Radio.
It’s to be released on October 7 and it’s available for pre-order now, with a world tour commencing in North America later this month.
Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong recently admitted that, after a four-year break brought on by stress and addiction issues, he’d learned the hard way that there’s no point working for the sake of working.
He said last week: “Sometimes when you’re home by yourself, there’s that feeling that you’re kind of spiritually unemployed and you’re trying to figure out who you are.
“It’s about going, ‘What’s the most honest thing I can say about myself right now?’ That’s sort of what the record is about.”
The band released Bang Bang, the first single from Revolution Radio, last month. Armstrong reported he’d been “freaked out” by the concept of writing the song from the perspective of a person who commits a mass shooting.
Green Day Revolution Radio tracklist
- Somewhere Now
- Bang Bang
- Revolution Radio
- Say Goodbye
- Outlaws
- Bouncing Off The Wall
- Still Breathing
- Youngblood
- Too Dumb To Die
- Troubled Times
- Forever Now
- Ordinary World
- Watch kids react to hearing Metallica for first time
- The 10 Worst Cover Versions Ever
- Bruce Dickinson: Music industry woes are lesson to world
- The Strange And Terrible True Story Of Great White
Green Day tour dates
Sep 20: St. Louis The Pageant, MO
Sep 21: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL
Sep 23: Toronto World Cup Of Hockey, ON
Sep 24: Detroit Fillmore, MI
Sep 26: Columbus Newport Music Hall, OH
Sep 28: Sayreville Starland Theater, NJ
Sep 29: Philadelphia Tower Theatre, PA
Oct 01: Boston House Of Blues, MA
Oct 03: Washington 9:30 Club, DC
Oct 08: New York Webster Hall, NY
Oct 17: Los Angeles Palladium, CA
Oct 20: Berkeley UC Theatre, CA
Jan 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy
Jan 11: Florence Mandela Forum, Italy
Jan 13: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Jan 14: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Jan 16: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Jan 18: Manheim SAP Arena, Germany
Jan 19: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany
Jan 25: Oslo Spektrum, Norway
Jan 27: Stockholm Globe, Sweden
Jan 28: Malmo Arena, Sweden
Jan 30: Cologne Lanxesse Arena, Germany
Jan 31: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Holland
Feb 02: Brussels Forest National, Belgium
Feb 03: Paris Accorhotels Arena, France
Feb 05: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK
Feb 06: Manchester Arena, UK
Feb 08: London The O2, UK
Jun 23: Scheesel Hurricane Festival, Germany
Jun 24: Tuttlingen Southside Festival, Germany