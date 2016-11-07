Sixx AM release new track Barbarians

Sixx AM have made their song Barbarians (Prayers For The Blessed) available to stream.

It’s the lead track from their fifth studio album Prayers For The Blessed, which is out on November 18. Their promo follows the video for track We Will Not Go Quietly, which launched last month.

Listen to the new song below.

The forthcoming album was recorded during the same same sessions that led to Sixx AM’s previous album, Prayers For The Damned.

Speaking about the recording sessions, frontman Michael previously said: “We found that during writing and recording, we were so inundated by things going on around the world that really require some attention. I think it’s safe to say that the world feels kind of wounded right now and is need of repair.

“People feel desperate, people feel scared, people feel angry, people are dissatisfied with leadership. If you’re an artist, you can’t just ignore that.”

Sixx AM are currently touring the US.

Prayers For The Blessed artwork

Sixx AM: Prayers For The Blessed tracklist

Barbarians (Prayers For The Blessed) We Will Not Go Quietly Wolf At Your Door Maybe It’s Time The Devil’s Coming Catacombs That’s Gonna Leave a Scar Without You Suffocate Riot In My Head Helicopters

Nov 07: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Nov 09: Billings Metra Park, MT

Nov 11: Bismarck Civic Center, ND

Nov 12: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD

Nov 13: La Crosse Center, WI

Nov 15: Madison Coliseum, WI

Nov 17: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

Nov 18: Louisville KFC Yumi Center, KY

Nov 19: Peoria Civic Center, IL

Nov 21: Toledo Huntington Center, OH

Nov 22: Rochester Blue Cross Arena, NY

Nov 25: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Nov 26: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Nov 27: Portland Cross Insurance Arena, ME

Nov 29: Syracuse War Memorial, NY

Dec 01: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Dec 02: Hershey Giant Center, PA

Dec 03: Huntington Big Sandy Superstore Arena, WV

Dec 05: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC

Dec 06: North Charleston Coliseum, SC

Dec 08: Orlando Amway Arena, FL

Dec 09: Tampa Amalia Arena, FL

Dec 10: Duluth Infinite Energy Center, GA

