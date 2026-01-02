The return of the Prog Magazine Progcast, discussing the Prog writers' Albums Of The Year lists

It's the return of the Progcast, for one night only!

The band new issue of Prog, being the magazine's first End-Of-Year issue, which features the Critics' Choice, has just hit newsstands on the very last day of the year.

That issue, of course, features the Prog writers' Albums Of The Year and the Reissues Of The Year, both of which went up on the website over New Year. This year we've done things a bit differently. Instead of a Top 20, we've given readers a big Top 50 new albums list and a Top 20 reissues list. Much more prog to get your teeth into, essentially.

Often the subject of frenzied scrutiny and social media comment, we thought we'd amass some of the Prog team - Editor Jerry Ewing, Art Editor Russell Fairbrother, News Editor Julian Marszalek and Associate Editor Jo Kendall - to discuss the results, and why we've gone down this particular route this year and even try to explain why some releases make the cut, and others don't.

So check out the lists in the magazine, if you haven't already seen them, or the links on this page, and as you're typing out 'I can't believe X didn't make the list!' on Facebook or X, get stuck into our ramblings below.

Enjoy, And Happy New Year!

ProgCast - Critics' Top 50 2025 | Prog Magazine - YouTube Watch On