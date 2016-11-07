Metallica fans collect 9 tons of food for charity in Colombia

Nine tons of food was collected for disadvantaged children and animals at Metallica’s show in Colombia last week.

Around 25,000 fans attended Metallica’s concert at Los Andes Stadium in Bogota. They were asked to donate non-perishable food to help the indigenous Wayuu community in La Guajira, in northern Colombia – where more than 3000 children have died as a result in malnutrition and related diseases between 2008 and 2016.

Some of the food collected will also be given to The Furry Hearts (Corazones Peluditos), an independent organisation of 40 families who help feed and re-home abandoned animals.

Metallica recently shared a video of fans at the Colombia show parading a giant replica of the band’s ‘Doris’ mascot from their …And Justice for All album.

The band are currently gearing up for the release of their 10th album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct on November 18. They’ve made three tracks from the album available so far – Hardwired, Moth Into Flame and Atlas, Rise!

Their next live engagement is an exclusive show at London’s House Of Vans on November 18, with further dates confirmed from January to April, and more to follow.

The band are the cover stars of the latest edition of Metal Hammer, on sale November 8 (tomorrow).

Hardwired... To Self Destruct artwork

Metallica Hardwired… To Self Destruct tracklist

Disc 1

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Now That We’re Dead Moth Into Flame Dream No More Halo On Fire

Disc 2

Confusion ManUNkind Here Comes Revenge Am I Savage? Murder One Spit Out the Bone

Nov 18: London House Of Vans, UK

Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea

Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China

Jan 22: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 25-26: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil

Mar 31-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina

Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile

The Metallica 1980s Quiz: how well do you know their early years?