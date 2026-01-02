"I have been thinking about the future and how we might respond to it." Peter Gabriel announces surprise new album and single

Peter Gabriel has announced that he will release a brand new single, Been Undone, at midnight tonight. The new song is also the first track from a surprise new forthcoming album, o\i.

The album will take shape over the course of the next year, with a new release each full moon, as Gabriel had done with tracks from 2023's i/o. Again, there will be both Dark-Side and Bright-Side mixes, handled once again by Tchad Blake and Mark ‘Spike’ Stent, respectively.

Been Undone was written and produced by Peter Gabriel and recorded at Real World Studios, Bath and The Beehive in London.

"I’m delighted to say that tonight, at the full moon, we will be beginning another year of full moon releases under the name o\i," Gabriel explains.

"The songs are a mix of thoughts and feelings. I have been thinking about the future and how we might respond to it. We are sliding into a period of transition like no other, most likely triggered in three waves; AI, quantum computing and the brain computer interface. Artists have a role to look into the mists and, when they catch sight of something, to hold up a mirror.

"These are my lumpy bits – i/o: the inside has a new way out and o\i: the outside has a new way in.

"We are not, and have never been, the exclusively self-determining, independent beings that have been given the run of the world. We are something else, a part of nature, a part of everything and feeling a connection, shaking our booty and giving and receiving some love can help us find our place - and put a big smile on our faces.

"Some of these songs are going to form part of the brain project that I’ve been exploring for a number of years, and some just make me feel happy. I hope you like them."

Like the i/o releases, each track on the new album will be accompanied by a piece of art and Been Undone is accompanied by Ciclotrama 156 (Palindrome) by São Paulo–based artist Janaina Mello Landini, which you can see below.

"The way she takes the rope and moves it out, unravelling it, is almost like fractals or tree trunks and looks like the brain in some ways too, so I see a lot of entry points," Gabriel adds

"I am delighted that Janaina is willing to participate and be part of the process. We are using one of her existing images for this month to open the whole proceedings but I'm excited that she's now going to create a piece, especially for the song. That always gives it a little more excitement from my end to see what's going to come up. Please do check out her work."

Further details on the release plans for the full album will be announced shortly.