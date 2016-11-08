Ozzy: Legal marijuana will save lives

Ozzy Osbourne wants the US presidential election to result in the legalising of marijuana across the nation – because it’ll become safer.

Americans are voting today (November 8) with a close call expected for Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton.

Marijuana has been legalised or at least decriminalised in 22 US states, with the issue on the ballot in nine states this year.

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy tells SiriusXM: “It’s only a leaf – there’s more poison in tobacco.

“The good thing about legalising it is the people who grow it illegally, they don’t give a shit what they use to fertilise it.

“A dear friend of mine smoked that every day. He died of the worst throat cancer ever.”

The singer himself wouldn’t benefit from a law change. “I haven’t drunk for nearly four years, taken drugs or smoked a cigarette,” he says. “I didn’t want to die that early. All the guys I used to drink with are fucking dead.”

But he argues that government regulation would result in rules like “You can’t mix this with that” and adds: “You wouldn’t get sick.”

Black Sabbath complete the last US leg of their farewell tour this week, and they’ll wind up their career in the UK in February.

Nov 08: Oklahoma BOK Center, OK

Nov 10: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Nov 12: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Nov 16: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Nov 19: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 24: Cordoba En El Orfeo Superdomo, Argentina

Nov 26: Buenos Aires Estadio Velez, Argentina

Nov 30: Curitiba Pedrerira Paulo Leminski, Brazil

Dec 02: Rio Praca Da Apoteose, Brazil

Dec 04: Sao Paulo Estadio Do Morumbi, Brazil

Jan 20: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Jan 22: Manchester Arena, UK

Jan 24: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jan 26: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Jan 29: London O2, UK

Jan 31: London O2, UK

Feb 02: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Feb 04: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

