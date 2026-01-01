Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley gives "major health update" and reveals his body is operating at level of someone 8 years younger

Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley has given fans a "major health update" in which he reveals his body is operating at the level of someone eight years younger.

Whibley, 41, was all but dead 12 years ago when his liver was faliing due to years of alcohol abuse. Things got so bad that doctors warned him even one more drink could be enough to kill him.

He took their warnings seriously and has lived a healthy lifestyle ever since. Now completely recovered, he hopes his story can inspire others who may be struggling with addiction.

He says: "It’s very well documented that 12 years ago I was in really rough shape. In a hospital bed, dying of liver failure.

"What some people might be surprised by is how well I’ve managed to turn my life and health around.

"I’ll be the first to admit I dodged a bullet. I walked away from all of that completely unscathed – no permanent damage of any kind.

"Partly because I was relatively young at the time, and partly because the human body is an amazing machine. It was actually helpful that my organs shut down – it was a self-defence mechanism.

"Everything stopped before anything could be damaged. And as we all learned in 9th-grade biology, the liver is one of the few organs that can completely regenerate itself. Mine has – and then some.

"As of this year, I’m proud to say that with a lot of work and major lifestyle changes, my body is now operating almost eight years younger than my actual age. My arteries are as clear as 16 year old!

"In 2026 I plan on tweaking the few things that are holding me back from being a full decade younger inside!

"I’m not trying to do any 'biohacking,' just practicing healthy discipline and consistency.

"Point of all this is: anything is fucking possible. Just stay persistent."

Pop punk heroes Sum 41 called it a day last year, playing their last ever show in Toronto in January.