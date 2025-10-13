Watch Billie Joe Armstrong join Dua Lipa onstage in San Francisco to duet on a Green Day classic

Dua Lipa has clocked up quite the roll call of guests on her pop spectacular Radical Optimism tour, with artists including Lenny Kravitz, Charli XCX, Nile Rodgers, Chaka Khan, Neil Finn and Gwen Stefani amongst those who’ve joined her onstage for the section of the show where she performs a cover by a local artist from the city she’s performing in.

Appearing at San Francisco’s Chase Center last night (October 12), Lipa opted to cover Green Day’s Wake Me Up When September Ends and brought out just the man for the job, with Billie Joe Armstrong arriving onstage to duet on his band’s classic 2004 ballad.

“I love being here in your city” Lipa said to the crowd ahead of Armstrong’s arrival. “It’s really exciting for us because every night we do a different song, a surprise song, by a local artist. Thinking about the songs to do on this tour, I thought about San Francisco and all the incredible music that has come out of here and I thought about one band in particular. I love this band in so many different ways.”

Explaining her choice of song for the “space that it holds and the message behind it”, and how she loved to listen to the track’s parent album (2004’s American Idiot), Lipa hollered, “Please San Francisco, join me in welcoming the incredible Billie Joe from Green Day!”

The punk icons recently wrapped up their sprawling Saviors tour, the jaunt concluding at Yaamava Theater in California at the end of September. By rights, Billie Joe should be at home putting his feet up but he must be missing being onstage. Watch the video of his duet with Dua Lipa below:

Billie Joe of Green Day Joins Dua Lipa in San Francisco for Wake Me Up When September Ends! - YouTube Watch On