Green Day invite fan onstage to play guitar at Chicago show

Green Day invited a fan onstage to play guitar at their show in Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom.

Fan Thomas Bulvan was reportedly holding a sign saying “I can play every song on Dookie” – when Billie Joe Armstrong put him to the test in front of the 5000-capacity venue.

The vocalist tells the pink-haired guitarist over the microphone, “Every dream you ever had is now going to be a nightmare” – before handing him his Fernandes Stratocaster Blue to play When I Come Around.

Meanwhile, Green Day recently released a lyric video for their track Say Goodbye, a track lifted from their current album Revolution Radio. Billie Joe Armstrong recently explained the theme of the work by saying: “Sometimes when you’re home by yourself, there’s that feeling that you’re kind of spiritually unemployed – you’re trying to figure out who you are.

“It’s about going, ‘What’s the most honest thing I can say about myself right now?’ That’s sort of what the record is about.”

Earlier this month it was revealed they’ll top the British Summer Time festival bill at Hyde Park next July. They were also recently announced as headliners for Austria’s Nova Rock Festival, alongside System Of A Down, Blink-182 and Linkin Park next June.

The 11 best Green Day songs, by filmmaker John Roecker