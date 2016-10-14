Watch Green Day’s Ordinary World video

Green Day have unveiled a lyric video for their track Ordinary World, from latest album Revolution Radio.
The follow-up to 2012’s ¡Uno!, ¡Dos! and ¡Tre! set was released on October 7, including the song that’s inspired the title of a movie featuring frontman Billie Joe Armstrong. It’s launched today.
Armstrong recently revealed that a movie version of their American Idiot musical was under production, and that he’d reprise the role of lead character St Jimmy. He said: “The script is currently going through a couple of rewrites here and there, so I’m not sure when exactly we’re going to start shooting, but it’s definitely all systems go at the moment.”
Meanwhile, the band have added a run of North American dates to their tour schedule, which already included visits to Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand. Support on the added dates comes from Against Me – full dates below.
Green Day tour dates 2016⁄2017
Oct 08: New York Webster Hall, NY
Oct 17: Los Angeles Palladium, CA
Oct 20: Berkeley UC Theatre, CA
Jan 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy
Jan 11: Florence Mandela Forum, Italy
Jan 13: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Jan 14: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Jan 16: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Jan 18: Manheim SAP Arena, Germany
Jan 19: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany
Jan 25: Oslo Spektrum, Norway
Jan 27: Stockholm Globe, Sweden
Jan 28: Malmo Arena, Sweden
Jan 30: Cologne Lanxesse Arena, Germany
Jan 31: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Holland
Feb 02: Brussels Forest National, Belgium
Feb 03: Paris Accorhotels Arena, France
Feb 05: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK
Feb 06: Manchester Arena, UK
Feb 08: London The O2, UK
Mar 01: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ
Mar 02: El Paso El Paso County Coliseum, TX
Mar 04: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX
Mar 05: Houston Toyota Center, TX
Mar 07: Tulsa BOK Center, OK
Mar 08: North Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR
Mar 10: Duluth Infinite Energy Center, GA
Mar 12: Norfolk Constant Convocation Center, VA
Mar 13: Washington Verizon Centerm DC
Mar 15: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY
Mar 17: Worcester DCU Center, MA
Mar 19: London Budweiser Gardens, ON
Mar 20: Hamilton FirstOntario Centre, ON
Mar 22: Montreal Bell Centre, QC
Mar 23: Quebec Vidéotron Centre, QC
Mar 25: Pittsburgh Petersen Events Center, PA
Mar 27: Detroit Joe Louis Arena, MI
Mar 28: Champaign State Farm Center, IL
Mar 30: Green Bay Resch Center, WI
Apr 01: Saint Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN
Apr 03: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA
Apr 05: Broomfield 1stBank Center, CO
Apr 07: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV
Apr 08: San Diego Valley View Casino Center, CA
Apr 30: Perth Arena, Australia
May 03: Adelaide Entertainment Centre , Australia
May 05: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia
May 08: Brisbane Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia
May 10: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia
May 13: Auckland Vector Arena, New Zealand
Jun 23: Scheesel Hurricane Festival, Germany
Jun 24: Tuttlingen Southside Festival, Germany
Jul 01: London British Summer Time Festival, UK