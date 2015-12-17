Enter Shikari launch live Radiate video

Enter Shikari have released a video featuring a live performance of their track Radiate.

It was shot in Manchester in February during the band’s UK tour in support of fourth album The Mindsweep.

Frontman Rou Reynolds said in January: “It wasn’t really a conscious thing, but there’s a lot more positivity on this album, and love is a central theme. But if you boil down everything we’ve ever done it’s all about loving one another, loving the planet, loving our biosphere. We’re just hippies at the end of the day!”

Enter Shikari complete their current tour in Ireland this week, then commence a UK run in February.