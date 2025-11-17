Nu metal kids, rejoice! Full videos of classic Deftones and Linkin Park festival sets have just been released online

Complete, pro-shot footage of classic Deftones and Linkin Park sets has made its way online.

Over the weekend, Dutch festival Pinkpop uploaded the full video of Deftones’ hour-long set there in 2006, followed by the full 90-minute recording of Linkin Park’s 2012 headline show at the event.

Watch both shows below.

Deftones and Linkin Park are both viewed as leading lights of the nu metal movement, which dominated heavy music and brought it to many mainstream ears from the late 90s to early 2000s. The genre is known for its emphasis on groove and chord-driven guitar riffs, with minimal soloing and a rejection of the stereotypical heavy metal image.

Deftones’ 1995 debut album, Adrenaline, is seen as one of the earliest nu metal releases, following the 1994 self-titled debut from Korn. Both albums featured production from Ross Robinson, who would go on to also work with the likes of Slipknot, Limp Bizkit and Soulfly and has been called the “godfather of nu metal”.

Linkin Park released their debut album, Hybrid Theory, in 2000, and critics began to count the band among the nu metal movement. The album was one of the most commercially successful releases in the entire genre, going on to be certified 12-times Platinum in the United States and six-times Platinum in the UK.

Nu metal’s commercial popularity began to wane in the early 2000s, but it’s enjoyed a comeback in recent years, with both Deftones and Linkin Park riding the wave. In June 2025, the bands played two of the biggest shows of their respective careers: Deftones headlined London’s Crystal Park Palace to 25,000 people, and Linkin Park played Wembley Stadium in the same city to 90,000 people.

Both bands are currently Grammy-nominated. Deftones’ new album Private Music, which came out in August, is up for the Best Rock Album prize. Linkin Park’s 2024 album, From Zero, is in contention for the same trophy, and they also have their song The Emptiness Machine nominated for Best Rock Performance. The Grammys ceremony will be broadcast from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on February 1.

From Zero was the first Linkin Park album to feature new singer Emily Armstrong, who joined last year, following the death of longtime frontman Chester Bennington in 2017.

Deftones are set to tour Europe and the UK in January and February. They’ll return to the UK in August to headline a show at London’s Victoria Park. Meanwhile, Linkin Park are booked to headline Download festival in the UK in June, alongside nu metal scenemates Limp Bizkit as well as Guns N’ Roses.

Deftones - Full Concert [HD] | Live at Pinkpop 2006 - YouTube Watch On