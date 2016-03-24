Eagles Of Death Metal announce widespread North American tour

Eagles Of Death Metal have announced a run of North American dates and additional European shows for 2016.

They start the North American tour with Death From Above 1979 in Canada on April 26.

EODM say: New tour dates galore today, y’all. All over Canada, all over the United States, late summer plays in Poland, Denmark, Norway, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Israel, Greece, Spain, Portugal, and everything we could squeeze in between. Let’s boogie.”

They recently completed a run of European dates rescheduled after last year’s deadly Bataclan terror attack.

Apr 26: Vancouver PNE Forum, BC (with Death From Above 1979)

Apr 28: Edmonton Shaw Conference Centre, AB (with Death From Above 1979)

Apr 29: Calgary Grey Eagles Event Centre, AB (with Death From Above 1979)

Apr 30: Saskatoon O’Brians Event Centre, SK (with Death From Above 1979)

May 01: Winnipeg Burton Cummings Theatre, MB (with Death From Above 1979)

May 04: London Music Hall, ON (with Death From Above 1979)

May 05: Montreal Metropolis, QC (with Death From Above 1979)

May 06: Hamilton Convention Centre, ON (with Death From Above 1979)

May 07: Toronto The Opera House, ON

May 08: Quebec City Imperial Bell, QB (with Death From Above 1979)

May 10: Burlington Higher Ground Ballroom, VT

May 11: Providence Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel, RI

May 13: Lancaster Chameleon Club, PA

May 14: Columbia Sweetlife Festival, MD

May 15: Atlanta Shaky Knees Music Festival, GA

May 17: New Orleans One Eyed Jacks, LA

May 18: Houston House Of Blues, TX

May 20: San Antonio The Aztec Theatre, TX

May 21: Austin Stubb’s Waller Creek Outdoor Amphitheater, TX

May 22: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

May 24: Saint Louis The Pageant, MO

May 25: Chicago Metro, IL

May 27: Indianapolis The Vogue Theatre, IN

May 28: Colombus Newport Music Hall, OH

May 30: Pittsburgh Mr Smalls Theatre, PA

Jun 01: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Jun 03: Philadelphia Trocadero Theatre, PA

Jun 05: New York Governors Ball Music Festival, NY

Jul 17: Kansas City Sporting Park Stadium, KS

Jul 19: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Jul 20: Salt Lake City In The Venue, UT

Jul 22: Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Jul 23: San Bernadino Lost Highway Festival, CA

Aug 09: Katowice Mega Club, Poland

Aug 11: Copenhagan Amager Bio, Denmark

Aug 15: Bremen Aladin, Germany

Aug 16: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Aug 27: Reading festivals, UK

Aug 28: Leeds festival, UK

Aug 30: Frankfurt Batchkapp, Germany

Sep 01: Sestri Levante Mojotic Festival, Italy

Sep 02: Cesena Rocca Malatestiana, Italy

Sep 05: Tel Aviv Hanger 11, Israel

Sep 07: Athens Piraeus Academy 117, Greece

Sep 09: Barcelona Sala Apolo, Spain

Sep 10: Madrid Dcode, Spain

Sep 11: Lisbon Coliseu Dos Recreios, Portugal