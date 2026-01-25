Yungblud has responded to criticism after posing for a photograph with Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann.

Lindemann recently posted a photograph of himself with the British singer on social media, taken in Australia where both men were on tour. “Absolute pleasure meeting @yungblud in Perth,” wrote Lindemann. “Have fun in Mumbai!”

The photo prompted a backlash from Yungblud fans, who drew attention to allegations of backstage impropriety made by female fans against the singer in 2023.

The Rammstein singer’s legal team called the allegations “without exception untrue”, and German prosecutors dropped their investigation the same year after being unable to provide any evidence to support the allegations.

However, some Yungblud fans expressed disappointment on social media that he had posed for the photograph in light of the allegations, prompting the singer to respond via an audio message posted in his Instagram channel.

“I had absolutely no idea. Obviously, at the minute I’m meeting a lot of people every day without knowing fully who they are or what they’re about,” he said.

“And I can assure you, if I knew about any allegations, it would have been a completely different story.

“You all know what I stand for, always. And I’ll be more for it in the future. I love you all.”

Yungblud is currently on a world tour in support of his 2025 album, Idols Pt 1. He plays UK dates in April, with US shows beginning in May. Full dates below.

Yungblud Idols Tour 2026

Apr 15: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Apr 17: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Apr 18: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK

Apr 20: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Apr 23: Birmingtham Utilita Arena, UK

Apr 24: London The O2, UK

Apr 25: Manchester AO Arena, UK

May 01: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, MI

May 02: Toronto Coca-Cola Coliseum , ON

May 04: Columbus KEMBA Live! Outdoor Amphitheater, OH

May 06: Cincinnati The Andrew J Brady Music Center, OH

May 07: Indianapolis Everwise Amp at White River, IN

May 09: Minneapolis The Armory, MN

May 11: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

May 13: Orem UCCU Center, UT

May 15: Seattle WAMU Theater, WA

May 16: Portland Theater Of The Clouds, OR

May 19: Las Vegas Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

May 20: San Diego The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, CA

May 22: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

May 25: Phoenix Arizona Financial Theatre, AZ

May 28: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

May 29: Austin Moody Amphitheater, TX

Jun 01: Orlando Addition Financial Arena, FL

Jun 02: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Jun 04: Charlotte Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, NC

Jun 06: Atlantic City Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, NJ

Jun 07: Washington The Anthem, DC

Jun 09: Boston Leader Bank Pavilion, MA

Jun 10: New York Radio City Music Hall, NY

Jun 13: Atlanta Synovus Bank Amphitheater, GA

