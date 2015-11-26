Eagles Of Death Metal want Paris return

Eagles Of Death Metal have vowed to return to Paris and be the first to play the city’s Bataclan venue once it’s reopened.

Their show in the French capital on November 13 was at the centre of a string of coordinated terror attacks across the city, which left a total of 130 people dead – 89 of which lost their lives at the band’s gig.

And in an emotional interview with Vice, where the band go into harrowing detail about the events of that night, they say they’ll return to Paris as soon as they possibly can.

Frontman Jesse Hughes says: “I cannot wait to get back to Paris – I cannot wait to play. I want to be the first band to play at the Bataclan when it opens back up.

“I was there when it went silent for a minute. Our friends went there to see rock’n’roll and died. I’m gonna go back there and live.”

Fans launched a campaign to get the band’s cover of Duran Duran’s Save A Prayer to the no.1 spot in the UK singles chart in light of the attacks, with the pop outfit’s singer Simon Le Bon saying he’d donate all proceeds due to them from sales to good causes.

And EODM mainman Josh Homme, who wasn’t with the band at the Paris gig, says he wants artists to cover their track Love You All The Time to raise cash for victims of the attacks.

He says: “It’s an opportunity to take a cue from something generous like that. If you’re a country artist, if you’re death metal, if you’re a DJ – it doesn’t matter… cover that song.

“I would challenge iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Tidal, whoever delivers music, to get on board and if that song is recorded, to donate all of it so it can be designated to help anyone who was a victim of the Paris attack and ruined by this to build again.”

He continues: “No one could do this alone, and the more united, the more solidarity, the more together it is, the more it’s like a beacon of compassion and love and a progression forward to be part of something greater.”

Bassist Matt McJunkins adds: “Music is what we do – it’s our lives and there’s no way we’re not going to keep doing it. Hearing from people and hearing their stories, we don’t want that to stop. Anybody who wants to reach out to us, they are welcome.”