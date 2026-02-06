"The idea of slowing down is unacceptable to me. I’d rather walk away than be a shadow of my former self." Twisted Sister cancel 50th anniversary reunion tour as Dee Snider quits due to health issues
Twisted Sister have been forced to cancel their planned 50th anniversary comeback tour following Dee Snider's decision to quit the band due to health concerns.
The band announced their plans to embark on a world tour last September.
"If you're lucky enough to be in a band that people still want to see after fifty years(!), how can you not answer the call?" Dee Snider said at the time. "In 2026, Twisted Fucking Sister will hit stages around the world because WE STILL WANNA ROCK!"
Sadly, Snider has now realised that this will not be an option for him.
A statement prepared on the singer's behalf reads: “A lifetime of legendarily aggressive performing has taken its toll on Dee Snider’s body and soul. Unbeknownst to the public (until now), Snider (70) suffers from degenerative arthritis and has had several surgeries over the years just to keep going, able to only perform a few songs at a time in pain.
"Adding insult to injury, Dee has recently found out the level of intensity he has dedicated to his life’s work has taken its toll on his heart as well. He can no longer push the boundaries of rock ‘n’ roll fury like he has done for decades.
“I don’t know of any other way to rock," says Snider. "The idea of slowing down is unacceptable to me. I’d rather walk away than be a shadow of my former self.”
"In the immortal words of Dirty Harry, 'A man’s got to know his limitations.' Sadly, Dee Snider now knows his.”
A separate statement issued by guitarist Jay Jay French and guitarist Eddie Ojeda reads:
"Due to the sudden and unexpected resignation of Twisted Sister‘s lead singer Dee Snider brought on by a series of health challenges, the band has been forced to cancel all shows scheduled, beginning April 25th in Sao Paulo Brazil and continuing through the summer.
The future of Twisted Sister will be determined in the next several weeks. Stay tuned for updates."
The band last played together in 2023, performing three songs as they were inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame.
