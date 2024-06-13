Country rock legends Eagles have announced a run of shows at Sphere in Las Vegas. The band will play eight shows over four exclusive weekends from Friday, September 20 until Saturday, October 19.

According to the promoters, the events will "offer fans the ultimate connection to the band’s legendary catalogue in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide."

Ticket prices at the 20,000 capacity venue will start at $175, with an advance artist presale beginning on Tuesday, June 18 at 10am Pacific, and the general sale beginning 48 hours later. Fans can register for the presale at the Eagles website.

Also available are "Experience & Hotel" and "VIP Experience & Hotel" packages. The latter retails at $1451 and includes a choice of premium seat at Sphere, with guaranteed full view of screen and priority access into the venue, a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort hotel, airport transfers, a VIP fan experience, commemorative Eagles keepsakes and a souvenir Eagles laminate and lanyard.

Eagles are the fourth band to book shows at Sphere, following U2, who played 40 shows in 2023, including the opening night on September 29, plus Phish (four shows this April) and Dead & Company, whose current residency kicked off last month and runs through until August 10.

Last November London mayor Sadiq Khan vetoed plans for a Sphere venue in the city after studies showed it would have an unacceptable negative impact on local residents. Although Housing Secretary Michael Gove used his powers to review the rejection, Sphere Entertainment subsequently withdrew their application altogether.

In a statement, they said: "After spending millions of pounds acquiring our site in Stratford and collaboratively engaging in a five-year planning process with numerous governmental bodies, including the local planning authority who approved our plans following careful review, we cannot continue to participate in a process that is merely a political football between rival parties."

Eagles: Live at Sphere, Las Vegas

Friday, September 20

Saturday, September 21

Friday, September 27

Saturday, September 28

Friday, October 11

Saturday, October 12

Friday, October 18

Saturday, October 19