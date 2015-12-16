Eagles Of Death Metal line up Paris gig

Eagles Of Death Metal have announced a rescheduled European tour which will see them return to Paris in February.

Jesse Hughes and co were on stage at the city’s Bataclan on November 13 when extremist gunmen forced their way into the venue, killing 89 people.

They put all live commitments on hold following the tragedy but they’ll head out on the road early next year on The Nos Amis Tour – and those who survived the Bataclan attack are entitled to a free ticket for the band’s show at the Olympia Theatre, Paris, on February 16.

Hughes says: “The people of Paris have always been incredible to us, and our feeling of love towards this beautiful city and its people has been reinforced a million times over this past month.

“Hearing the stories of the survivors, the injured and those who have lost loved ones has been overwhelming. Not returning to finish our set was never an option.

“We look forward to coming back in February and continuing our mission to bring rock‘n’roll to the world.”

In addition, they’ll also play the Reading and Leeds festivals in the UK on August 26-28.

Eagles Of Death Metal The Nos Amis Tour

Feb 13: Stockholm Debaser Medis, Sweden

Feb 14: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Feb 16: Paris Olympia Theatre, France

Feb 18: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Feb 19: Zagreb Tvornica Kulture, Croatia

Feb 20: Budapest Akvarium, Hungary

Feb 22: Vienna Arena, Austria

Feb 23: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

Feb 24: Lille Le Splendid, France

Feb 25: Brussles Forest Club, Belgium

Feb 27: Treviso New Age, Italy

Feb 28: Turin 10100, Italy

Feb 29: Rome Orion, Italy

Mar 02: Nimes La Paloma, France

Mar 03: Barcelona Apolo, Spain

Mar 04: Madrid Joy Eslava, Spain

Mar 05: Lisbon Coliseum, Portugal

Aug 09: Katowice Mega Club, Poland

Aug 11: Copenhagan Amager Bio, Denmark

Aug 15: Bremen Aladin, Germany

Aug 16: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Aug 26-28: Reading And Leeds festivals, UK

